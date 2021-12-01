LaVar Ball Says He Made a Pitch to Bulls Management

How would Chicago Bulls fans feel about having not just Lonzo Ball in the Windy City, but also reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and their brother LiAngelo Ball?

If their father LaVar Ball has his way, the brothers will team up in Chicago to make their own “super” team. Ball told Block Club Chicago’s Mack Liederman that he spoke with Bulls management about bringing the sons together.

Ball told Liederman: “By themselves, they are good. But together, they’re great.”

From an appeal standpoint, linking the Ball brothers together would be a goldmine for any team. The brothers have all been hits with fans and if they were on the same team, the novelty of the situation would generate even larger interests. That’s not to mention the high quality of play that is almost guaranteed to come from a backcourt that features Lonzo and LaMelo.

The team with that backcourt would probably have the best passing backcourt in the NBA with Lonzo being an elite perimeter defender, and both players being high-level three-point shooters, the prospects are solid.

LiAngelo, if he is able to break in with an NBA team, he’s currently on the Hornets’ G-League affiliate, could be a solid reserve. He has long been considered the best shooter of the three brothers, and he has transformed his body into a more lean and athletic physique.

He could be a small-ball power forward who has the ability to space the floor because of his shooting. He’s currently averaging 9.3 points per game and connecting on 50% of his threes on 14 attempts. It’s a small sample size, but he has already demonstrated amazing work ethic to get himself into this position.

Still, what happens if Bulls management allows LaVar’s vision to come into fruition?

Would Having All 3 Ball Brothers in Control Give LaVar Ball Too Much Spotlight?

While LaVar’s vision for his sons and their success is inspiring, there is a potential dark side. Bulls management and some element of the fanbase could quickly grow tired of LaVar’s outspokenness. That would especially be the case after losses. The more of his sons that are in one general area, the more often he’ll be around. The more often LaVar is around, the more of his polarizing opinions we’ll hear.

While journalists like myself may fed constant material, there is a chance LaVar’s comments could rub teammates, coaches and front office people the wrong way. Something tells me Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversely might no be enthused by that possibility.

What’s Next For the Bulls?

On Thursday, after a much-needed extra day off, the Bulls head to the Big Apple for games against the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. The Bulls are 2-1 this season against the Knicks and Nets. They have split 2 games against the Knicks and they handled Brooklyn in their lone meeting.

While it isn’t as grueling as the west coast trip in November, this short east coast romp will be a significant challenge for Chicago.

