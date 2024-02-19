Fans Shout Out Bulls’ Zach LaVine During All-Star Weekend

The last time the Chicago Bulls failed to have an All-Star was the 2019-20 season. Their absence from this past weekend’s festivities was notable for that reason alone. But fans were also lamenting the absence of Zach LaVine, specifically.

The 2016 version that is.

“the year is 2016 and everyone said ‘get rid of the dunk contest’ so Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon gave us one last hurrah and made sure of it,” one fan said in a post on X, Formerly Twitter on February 17.

“The LAST good Dunk Contest was in 2016 — Zach Lavine vs Aaron Gordon,” a different fan said.

The LAST good Dunk Contest was in 2016 — Zach Lavine vs Aaron Gordon 🤧 pic.twitter.com/cXu0Bz9n9Y — ₅ (@RunWithFox) February 18, 2024

“We don’t appreciate Zach LaVine enough,” said another fan, this time admiring LaVine’s performance from the 2015 Slam Dunk Contest, which he also won.

“Next year just show us the re run of Zach LaVine vs Aaron Gordon,” yet another fan said.

LaVine might prefer that he was healthy enough to participate, let alone attend the events. He is out for the season following surgery to address discomfort in his foot. The surgery staved off the trade rumors that swirled around him at the time.

But it also put the final stamp on what had already been a disappointing campaign for the two-time All-Star.

Despite being In the second year of a five-year, $215.1 million contract, his future is uncertain.

Former Bulls Prospect Follows Zach LaVine’s Foot Steps

This year, Orlando Magic G Leaguer Mac McClung became the first player (Bulls or otherwise) since LaVine to notch back-to-back wins in the competition that goes back to before the merger in 1976 and the ABA.

McClung won as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers organization last season.

He has also spent time in the Bulls’ organization, signing a pair of 10-day contracts with the Windy City Bulls during the 2021-22 season.

McClung shouted LaVine out directly after winning last season’s contest.

Osceola Magic G Mac McClung goes back-to-back winning his second consecutive NBA Dunk Contest in 2024 defeating Boston Celtics All-Star G Jaylen Brown to defend his title 1st Round: 48.0 points

2nd Round: 49.4 points

Final Round: 50.0 points (2nd dunk) pic.twitter.com/2OjOhgtwhd — Fawzan Amer (@FawzanAmer_) February 18, 2024

This is the second year that the NBA has allowed G League players to enter the contest, which has been devoid of star power for more than a decade.

McClung – an internet sensation for his dunks before college – has won both.

Former Bulls Wing Claps Back After Social Media Dig

The lead-up to the All-Star weekend festivities was not as kind for former Bulls swingman Denzel Valentine. For obvious reasons, he took a shot from the NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Talk social media team on Valentine’s Day.

A message wishing fans well on the holiday featured a clip of the former Bull air-balling a three-pointer in the closing minute of a five-point contest against the Miami Heat.

Bulls commentator Stacey King can be heard in the clip lamenting Valentine’s shot selection.

“good one,” Valentine said in a quoted post of the clip on X on February 14. “Still top 15 ALL TIME in bulls HISTORY 3 pointers made!! Look it up! It’s a fact! In limited minutes too as well… but appreciate the love though.”

Valentine, the No. 14 overall draft pick in 2016, spent five seasons with the Bulls. He last appeared in the NBA during the 2021-22 season with the Utah Jazz.

He spent last season in the G League with the Boston Celtics affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.