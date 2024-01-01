Bulls Take Notable Action With Zach LaVine Amid Extended Absence

The Chicago Bulls haven’t had Zach LaVine in the lineup since November 28.

They have gone 10-5 in that span. The Bulls have lost back-to-back contests just once and have enjoyed two separate winning streaks of at least three games during this window.

Their success amid his absence has stirred questions about his fit alongside what seems to be the fully realized vision of head coach Billy Donovan. LaVine and Donovan have clashed about several things over the years, including the former’s role.

Those questions could only get louder. The Bulls announced that they have assigned Lavine to the Windy City Bulls in the G League for a rehab assignment.

“Roster Update: We have assigned Zach LaVine to the @WindyCityBulls (practice),” read the official release from the team via their handle on X, formerly Twitter.

“It’s the two-time All-Star guard’s final hurdle before his potential return, which could come as early as Friday’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets if LaVine doesn’t suffer a setback,” wrote NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on January 1.

Zach LaVine Played Well for Long Stretch This Season

LaVine is averaging 21.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc this season. The rebounds are the second-most per game of his career. But his scoring and assists are at their lowest since the 2017-18 season.

He only played 24 games that season in recovery from a torn ACL.

The two-time All-Star averaged 23.7 points and shot 38.1% deep from October 28 – when he dropped 51 points in a loss to the Detroit Pistons – through November 24.

That stretch featured a one-game absence against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a foot sprain on December 22. He returned from that to drop 36 points, shooting 69.6% from the floor and sinking 4-of-8 threes in a loss to the Toronto Raptors on December 24.

LaVine had 20 points in the loss to the Brooklyn Nets on December 26. He was 1-for-5 from three in the game, though.

He had just two points on 1-for-9 shooting (0-for-3 3P) in the loss to the Boston Celtics on November 28, his final on-court appearance to date.

Bulls ‘Need’ Zach LaVine Back Healthy, Analyst Says

“Bulls need to get LaVine back on the court to see how he can adapt his game to new style of play,” “Gimme The Hot Sauce” podcast hose and fill-in play-by-play analyst Mark Schanowski said via X, former Twitter. “And to let other teams see he’s healthy again.”

Aside from his health and contract, LaVine’s ability to contribute to a winner has been questioned.

But it isn’t as simple as the Bulls play better without LaVine than they do with him.

They also have a plus-12.1 net efficiency differential in the 433 possessions with LaVine on the court without DeMar DeRozan, per Cleaning The Glass. The difference is that DeRozan returned from an injury that knocked him out of the lineup in the win over the Milwaukee Bucks on November 30 which sparked this turnaround before LaVine.

It is going to be incumbent on Donovan to maximize LaVine. He is on track for the timeline Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on December 18.

Even if the Bulls’ – and LaVine’s – endgame is still a trade.