Analyst Suggests Bulls Star Zach LaVine Could ‘Force the Issue’ on Front Office

The Chicago Bulls have publicly pushed continuity but, privately, their attempts to gauge the trade value of Zach LaVine have not gone unnoticed.

Reports of trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks at the trade deadline have been followed by similar rumors about the Philadelphia 76ers while LaVine was linked to the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers last summer as an unrestricted free agent.

“Trade winds swirling around Zach LaVine would be nothing new. His being the one who initiates those talks would be a novel twist, though,” wrote Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on July 18 in an article predicting the next star to demand a trade. “Then again, he might want to force the issue before this front office is ready to make that concession.”

The Bulls All-Star has addressed the rumors, noting that they have been a regular occurrence.

“It is always rumors,” LaVine said per Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago on July 13. “I’ve been with the Bulls for seven years. I’ve had my name in trade talks. You don’t love it, but you understand the business. I’ve been traded before, so you understand it.”

LaVine, 28, signed a five-year, $215 million contract last offseason. His venture into free agency was far more pomp than substance with the former two-time All-Star re-upping in Chicago without so much as a visit with another team.

It was a very different process from his restricted free agency in 2018 during which the Bulls waited for the Sacramento Kings to sign him to an offer sheet. Chicago matched quickly but LaVine’s relationship with the organization remains a topic of discussion ever since.

Bulls, Zach LaVine Have Had a Tumultuous Relationship

LaVine finished the season looking close to his All-Star form averaging 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. But, along the way, he had to shake off an offseason arthroscopic knee procedure, clashed with head coach Billy Donovan, and even drew the ire of his teammates.

“While LaVine respects Donovan, he has had multiple meetings over the past two seasons about his role and usage,” wrote NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on July 7. “Sources said that the franchise has fluctuated in its belief in LaVine’s consistency as a lead option.”

That latter qualm was on display during the Play-In Tournament when LaVine followed up a 39-point effort against the Toronto Raptors with a 15-point outing against the Miami Heat.

Johnson previously reported that LaVine had grown weary of the rumors.

Zach LaVine Has Shrugged Off Trade Rumors

“I always rep my city whichever team I’m playing for to the best,” LaVine said shrugging off the swirling trade winds, per Taylor. “And Chicago’s loved me and called me one of their own since I’ve been there. I don’t see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love.”

DeMar has nothing but love for Zach LaVine 🤝 "It feels good to see him get appreciated… I know how hard he works, how much he cares about the game." LaVine dropped 39 PTS in the Bulls #ATTPlayIn W tonight. pic.twitter.com/83EPAJty1r — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

LaVine’s contract is the richest in franchise history which is generally a sign that a team wants to keep a player. And, to that end, the Bulls are said to be maintaining a high asking price in trade talks.

But, to Buckley’s point, the constant rumors could eventually take their toll on anyone, especially one who figures to have any number of teams interested in him if he is to be traded.