Bulls Floated as ‘Wildcard’ Trade Destination for $137 Million Former Champion

The Chicago Bulls have followed up their words about striving for continuity with actions, adding pieces that should complement those already in place. But, could they be a surprise team in the race to acquire Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam?

“This probably isn’t actually going to happen,” said ESPN’s Kevin Pelton on ‘The Lowe Post’ podcast on July 11. “Maybe if you’re Toronto you talk yourself into, ‘LaVine gives us the shot creation we lost with [Fred] VanVleet. He’s a bigger guy…We have enough good defenders that we can hide him a little bit at that end. That’s a construction I could see making sense.”

Bulls get:

Pascal Siakam

Raptors get:

Zach LaVine

Siakam, 29, is heading into the final year of a four-year, $136.9 million contract. He posted career-high marks with 24.2 points and 5.8 assists this past season adding 7.8 rebounds.

Reports have surfaced that he is not open to every possible trade destination.

“The most-consistent rumblings there have been the Hawks had been very interested in a trade for Siakam, and that Siakam has been resistant to it,” said Marc Stein on the ‘#thisleague UNCUT’ podcast on July 7. “Siakam really wouldn’t be interested in a contract extension if the [Raptors] were to move him.”

Siakam is eligible for a four-year extension worth $192-plus million with the Raptors, a figure that would climb to more than $248 million over five years if he re-signs in free agency. But Toronto is gearing up for a minor re-tool around Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby.

This means Siakam could be limited to a four-year, $184 million contract in free agency regardless of where he lands, as long as it’s not back in Toronto.

Is that reality enough for the Bulls – or any team – to eschew the previous warning?

Bulls Could Go All-In for 2023-24

“In Chicago, you get bigger,” Pelton continued. “The fact that it’s a guy under contract for several years for an expiring [contract] is a concern. But also might not be the worst thing in the world if you’re Chicago.”

LaVine, 28, averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while connecting on 38.5% of his deep looks.

He has found himself mired in trade rumors dating back to the trade deadline in February.

With teams like the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Portland Trail Blazers all mentioned as possible landing spots in some form or fashion, the Bulls could hold out for an offer that more aligns with their current believed asking price.

“One league source said the Bulls would be focused on getting a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine,” wrote NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on June 19. “Another said one first-round pick and an established, high-end player might be sufficiently intriguing.”

Siakam would help the Bulls, sure. But they have to question whether or not he actually raises their ceiling, especially with LaVine gone, and if it’s more important to prioritize the future.

Finding Common Ground Could Prove Difficult

Would Toronto feel compelled to include draft capital for the younger, more secure option in LaVine despite him being a less accomplished player than Siakam? The latter is a two-time All-NBA selection and All-Star and was the 2018-19 Most Improved Player.

LaVine has two All-Star appearances and just one postseason win.

That seems far-fetched, as does Chicago doing a 1-for-1 trade with their franchise cornerstone despite the constant trade rumors which, so far, have proven no more than exploratory.

It makes sense, then, that Pelton led with the unlikelihood that this particular deal — or one like it involving these two teams — gets done. Both teams could be justified in holding out for something more to their respective liking which Lowe added makes it tough to figure out, especially when there are other interested teams.