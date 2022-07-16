Bulls Star Hints at Teaming Up With LeBron James this Summer

The dog days of summer are here for the NBA offseason as free agency is winding down and Summer League is wrapping up this weekend. Things have been quiet for the Chicago Bulls since they signed Goran Dragic to a one-year deal on July 3.

The Bulls seem to be content with where their roster is at this point and any moves the team could make at this point would likely come via a trade. However, the Bulls would likely only make a trade if something were to present itself where the team could improve the roster.

Meanwhile, many of the Bulls players have been working on their games this summer. All-Star DeMar DeRozan has been no exception as he’s been working with his trainer and has also played in the Drew League in Los Angeles.

Playing with the King

DeRozan plays regularly in the Drew League and plays for the MMV Cheaters. The league got some huge news on Friday night as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that LeBron James would be playing in the Drew League on Saturday for the first time since 2011.

Later on Friday night, DeRozan took to Twitter to tease that he and LeBron could be teaming up on Saturday.

👑xDbo

Drew league tomorrow

👀 — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) July 16, 2022

While the cryptic doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll be on the same team, it seems safe to assume that both will be playing in the Drew League on Saturday. The last time James played in the league he tore it up with 33 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

DeRozan and James were close to teaming up with each other on the Lakers before last season. DeRozan said he thought going to the Lakers was a “done deal” but that the business side of things didn’t work out.

Things not working out with the Lakers worked in the fortune of the Bulls as DeRozan went on to have one of the best seasons of his career in his first season in Chicago.

It’s unclear what time James and DeRozan will be playing on Saturday but Drew League games can be streamed on the Caffeine: Live Streaming app.

Crucial Summer

DeRozan isn’t the only Bulls player that has been busy this summer. Patrick Williams has joined DeRozan in Los Angeles for workouts. Williams and Coby White also recently worked out with DeRozan’s trainer.

Lonzo Ball has been busy rehabbing an injured knee that caused him to miss the second half of last season. Ball originally tried to return in March but couldn’t ramp up his rehab enough to get back on the court.

The Bulls have said recently that Ball is making progress but that it hasn’t been as quick as they would like. Ball was crucial for the Bulls last season as the team got off to a 27-13 start before he was injured. After the injury, the team fell to a 46-36 record and dropped to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Ball’s progress is crucial for the Bulls’ success in the coming season. If they can’t get him back early in the season the team could be forced to make a trade to address his absence.