Bulls Named Top Spot for NBA Legend’s ‘Storybook Ending’

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, with the team winning six titles in throughout the 1990s led by the legendary Michael Jordan.

Could another all-time great, current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, take his talents to the Windy City to finish his career and add to the team’s legend? Quenton Albertie of Clutch Points thinks it’s possible King James might want to play for one of the same teams his favorite players used to represent.

“While it may seem overly simplistic, in determining what team LeBron always wanted to play for, there may be no need to look further than his two favorite players growing up: Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson,” Albertie wrote on August 6, before naming the Bulls as a “storybook” team for James:

“LeBron James finishing his career with the Chicago Bulls, where Michael Jordan built up his legacy, is a storybook ending for the kid from Akron. Compared to Jordan throughout his entire career, a chance to suit up in the same jersey his idol wore, would have to appeal to the NBA legend and the chance of winning a ring with the Bulls could very well be a dream come true.”

LeBron Has Publicly Stated He’s not Ready to Retire Yet

LeBron James joining the team that Michael Jordan built his legacy with would be a storybook ending. After all, the two have been compared throughout his entire careerhttps://t.co/JqOsSne3P6 — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) August 7, 2023

James officially became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last season, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. As it stands, LeBron has scored 38,652 points in 1,421 career games, and he recently confirmed at the ESPYs in July that he’ll be returning for at least another year to add to that total.

A four-time NBA champion, James has played for three different teams over his 20 years in the league, and he’ll be with the Lakers again for Year 21. He signed a two-year, $99 million extension with L.A. in August of 2022, and he has a player option at the end of June 2024.

Thus, at the end of next season, the 38-year-old James could decide he wants to play elsewhere and easily make that happen. LeBron has mentioned he’d be interested in playing alongside his son, Bronny, who is about to enter his first year at USC, and many analysts think he’ll wait to retire until his son’s basketball future is a tad more certain.

– LeBron isn’t leaving without a retirement tour. – His goal was to play in the NBA with Bronny, who is playing 1 mile down the street next year and will be one and done. – L.A will host 2025 NBA All-Star, which will be a LeBron retirement party. – NBA Vegas ownership in 2026. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 23, 2023

Would LeBron Take a Cut in Pay to Play for Bulls?

Over his career, Bron has averaged 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists (stats via Basketball Reference). Last season, The King finished with impressive averages of 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 35.3 minutes per game. There’s little doubt he has plenty of gas left in the tank. The Bulls are set to have just over $19 million in cap space in 2024, per Spotrac, so money could be an issue.

“As James will make $47.6 million this season, he may have to be willing to take a slight paycut to join the Bulls,” Albertie noted. Could his lifelong admiration for Jordan make that a possibility? Maybe.

“I watch Jordan more than anybody, for sure,” James told ESPN about the Bulls legend back in 2013. “I think the greatest thing about MJ was that he never was afraid to fail. And I think that’s why he succeeded so much — because he was never afraid of what anybody ever said about him. Never afraid to miss the game-winning shot, never afraid to turn the ball over. Never afraid.”

One thing is certain: It would be quite the story if LeBron ever decided to don a Bulls uniform. If it’s something he truly wants, expect King James to make it happen — but as it stands, it’s a long shot.