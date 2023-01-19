Bulls Ranked Among Top Landing Spots for Lakers’ LeBron James

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Detroit Pistons in an overseason display in Paris, France for the first time since 1997. That ensuing NBA season – the game took place in the preseason – the Bulls went on to win their sixth (and to date final) championship.

Getting back to that point has proven a task of monumental proportions for a franchise that has only had two other front offices since the one that put those title teams together left.

Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, who played in that game in 1997, recently expressed to fans how competitive he is and how badly he wants to win. He has already shown that by making some bold moves to construct this roster and, given their current outlook, some figure one more major move could be in the cards.

A move that would bring LeBron James in a Bulls uniform.

Insider Ranks Bulls High on LeBron James Landing Spots

“There would be 29 potential destinations. But that number, obviously, isn’t real under closer scrutiny,” writes David Aldridge, senior writer for The Athletic. “The Bulls’ retool around DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine has hit a bumpy patch, but the front office has shown an ability to recalibrate on the fly.”

The Bulls left for Paris having snapped a three-game losing streak with a 132-118 win over the Golden State Warriors on January 15.

On the season, however, they are still four games below .500 at 20-24.

They sit 10th in the Eastern Conference standings ahead of their tilt versus Detroit but are equidistant from being the sixth seed with a guaranteed playoff spot or finishing 13th and outside of even the Play-In Tournament field – a spot currently held by the Orlando Magic.

Chicago has the second-best “possibility” score in Aldridge’s rankings behind the Atlanta Hawks. Nothing could be done until the offseason because of the two-year, $97.1 million extension James signed in the offseason. The Bulls were thought to be against moving off at least DeRozan and LaVine – big man Nikola Vucevic has been a different story.

But Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports “there’s not a safe player on the roster” should things stay the same leading to some interesting conversations.

What The Bulls Would Be Sending

“DeRozan is still a viable, productive co-star, if not a leading man,” Aldridge continues citing the veteran star’s sustained performance despite the 33-year-old’s advancing age. “DeRozan and [Anthony] Davis could create all kinds of pick-and-roll mayhem for opponents, getting the Lakers’ opponents into the free-throw penalty early and often.”

The five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points per game on 56.9% true shooting this season.

While his points are down from last season, that efficiency is the second-best of his career. He has one more year on his three-year, $81.9 million deal signed when he got traded to the Bulls last summer.

DeMar DeRozan put on an absolute clinic against Milwaukee. 42 pts | 15-25 FG | 10 reb | 5 ast pic.twitter.com/U7OkDaZMrX — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 29, 2022

Aldridge notes that DeRozan – a Compton, California native – wanted to join L.A. in 2021.

“One guesses L.A. would also love to reacquire Alex Caruso, Aldridge speculates. “He would slide right into the starting point guard spot next to DeRozan in a remade Lakers backcourt.”

Caruso, 28, currently leads the Bulls in net efficiency differential, per Cleaning The Glass.

He is in the second year of a four-year pact that will pay him roughly $37 million over its term with the final year (2024) only partially guaranteed. That combined with what he brings on the floor has led NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson to call Caruso the Bulls’ third most-valuable trade asset behind only DeRozan and Lavine.

The former 2020 championship Laker is averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.7 steals in three games since being reinserted into the starting lineup. He is shooting over 39% from beyond the arc this season in a bounce-back campaign after shooting just 33.3% last year.

“Patrick Williams has yet to live up to being the fourth pick of the 2020 draft” asserts Aldridge,

“but he’s still a bouncy forward who could help L.A. out on the glass and on defense.”

Williams has vacillated between exuding confidence and accepting mediocrity.

He foretold superstardom in his future just two games before being benched and calling the move “expected” amid his uneven play. But the 6-foot-7 Williams is averaging a career-best 10 points per game on 57.6% true shooting. And, over the last month, has averaged 12.6 points on 61.3% true shooting.

An ‘Ornery’ Longshot

“James, LaVine, and a re-signed Nikola Vučević could be quite ornery in the half-court,” writes Aldridge. “If Lonzo Ball ever did get healthy enough to join them, there could be all kinds of fun in the Windy City on cold winter nights, with James and Ball taking turns throwing oops to LaVine.”

Ball’s lengthy absence is arguably why this is even a conversation – the Bulls were a different, more consistent team with him in the lineup.

But his return date is unknown and grows more unlikely for 2023 by the day.

Aldridge’s point of both Ball and James’ playmaking complementing LaVine’s game is a valid one amid the two-time All-Star’s lingering frustrations. It may not come in the form of a longshot deal such as this but the Bulls do have to decide on DeRozan – and this core – at some point.