LaVar Ball Has Strong Words on Potential Lonzo Ball Trade

Tell us how you really feel, LaVar Ball.

The outspoken father of Lonzo Ball voiced his opinion on a potential trade on ESPN 710 this week. Let’s just say, dad is in favor of a move.

"I don't know what they're gonna do, but I hope he gets traded. I don't like watching him play lie he plays… He can't stand New Orleans, come on man." LaVar Ball when asked about Lonzo Ball and the NBA trade deadline 👀 pic.twitter.com/OYR6R2NCw0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2021

Ball has been connected to a potential trade to the Chicago Bulls for months, but as the March 25 trade deadline quickly approaches, there have been increasing signs that the two teams may not be on the same page for a deal.

In fact, Heavy’s Collin Loring wrote about “new wrinkles” in the potential deal. We learned before that Chicago was a preferred landing spot for Ball, per multiple sources cited by Matt Moore of the Action Network, but unfortunately, he nor his father are the ones in charge of pulling the trigger on a deal.

Bulls Still Really Need a Point Guard

Starting Tomas Satoransky over Coby White was the right thing to do, but the former is the equivalent to a band-aid over a bullet wound.

Satoransky has the right mentality and basketball IQ, but he lacks the athleticism and dead-eye shooting to be what the Bulls really need at the position.

Ball would represent an instant upgrade and could easily be the kind of point guard who gets the best out of Zach LaVine (yes, he can be even better than he’s been already) and Patrick Williams.

Coby White is a sixth-man scorer, at best, and there are nights (like Tuesday’s debacle against the San Antonio Spurs) when I wonder if he’s even fit for that role.

While that may be a little harsh and the product of a reaction after a tough loss, it’s clear White may never be a legitimate starting and finishing point guard in the NBA.

Lauri Markkanen has been pretty strong since returning from his injury. At this point, sending him to the New Orleans Pelicans in a package deal that delivers Ball to Chicago is the best option for the Bulls.

Bulls Also Really Need a Center

The Bulls could also really use a big man. Wendell Carter Jr. has his moments, but he lacks maturity and confidence. He’s the kind of player who beats himself up after missed baskets and gets way too high after positive moments. Managing his ups and downs has to be one of the most tiring aspects of head coach Billy Donovan’s job this year.

While most of the NBA trade talk associated with the Bulls has been centered on improving the point guard position, it’s time Chicago seriously considers moving on from Carter. While the Bulls handled the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, it was hard not to wonder what this team would be like with a presence like the 7’2″ 245-pound Moses Brown in the middle. He had 20 points, 16 rebounds, and five blocked shots in the loss to Chicago.

Sure, Brown will get dunked on a bit because he challenges every shot, but he plays non-stop on both ends and seemingly has the mentality to be a rim-runner and paint protector. Also, he’s only 21 years old.

Quite honestly, that’s a skillset the Bulls are sorely missing as much, if not more than a point guard.

