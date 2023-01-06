Fans Torn on Bulls’ Future With Lonzo Ball After Latest Injury Update

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gave reporters his latest update on injured guard Lonzo Ball. Although Donovan says Ball has made progress by getting shots up, he still isn’t running.

“Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball has made progress, saying he’s better today than two weeks ago, but that while he’s getting shots up, he still isn’t running. Ball hasn’t played in nearly a year,” Donovan said per Tim Bontemps.

Billy Donovan says Lonzo Ball has made progress, saying he’s better today than two weeks ago, but that while he’s getting shots up he still isn’t running. Ball hasn’t played in nearly a year. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 6, 2023

In light of Ball still not running despite it being almost a year since he last played, fans have begun urging the Bulls the trade him because of his inability to stay healthy.

Trade the guy as soon as he gives you something he can't stay healthy — Brono$ (@Fire_Westbrook) January 6, 2023

Another fan pointed out that Ball may be closer to retiring than he is returning to the court.

This is no joke for Lonzo, but it sounds like a chronic injury.

He seems closer to medical retirement than returning. 😞 — Jake Brown (@browndogstales) January 6, 2023

Other fans do not see Ball’s career having that trajectory yet, but they do believe he will not play this season.

I don’t see him playing this year https://t.co/ndVjj5fgzn — Alberto Acosta (@Beaster___) January 7, 2023

Good news that he's progressing I dont see him playing this year tho https://t.co/W8bPAvJaBP — Edward (@OmegaJolteon) January 6, 2023

Another pointed out that with the season being as far along as it is, if Ball’s progress continues to be slow, the Bulls will probably shut him down for the season.

Updates becoming slightly more frequent and slightly more positive. However, all star break is around the corner. That was a benchmark. If hes not running or cutting in maybe 2 weeks max im def 100% guessin he's shut down https://t.co/64dqAyo9Zt — Don Lon (@DaBall_InMyHand) January 6, 2023

Ball last played on January 14, 2022, when the Bulls played against the Golden State Warriors.

Proposed Trade Reunites Ball With Lakers

On January 4, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago proposed multiple trades that would potentially change the Bulls’ fortunes. One trade in particular that he proposed was one involving Ball that featured the Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. Schaefer proposed the following.

Lakers receive: Nikola Vučević, Lonzo Ball

Bulls receive: Russell Westbrook, Max Christie, 2027 first-round pick

Schaefer explained why the Bulls would make a trade like that.

“Drawing a first-round pick of that value for Vučević is certainly worth considering. And a homecoming for Christie, hooray,” Schaeffer said.

He then followed that up by explaining why it’s not likely a trade like that would be agreed upon.

“While this trade would clear Ball’s money off the books moving forward, it also, according to Fanspo, would add $5.5 million in salary for this season. That would take the Bulls into the tax, which is not happening this year. You’re better off hoping Ball returns at some point.”

The Lakers also may not be interested in a Ball reunion, knowing the uncertainty that has surrounded him health-wise since going down last year.

Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Eric Gordon

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report explained why Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets could be an appealing trade target for the Bulls.

“At some point over the next month or so, some playoff-focused suitor will finally free Eric Gordon from the Rockets’ top-to-bottom rebuilding project.

“If the Bulls want to give their group a chance to compete but don’t want to diminish their remaining collection of trade chips, they could be that team.”

Buckley then explained how Gordon would fit in the Bulls’ rotation.

“They may not have a glaring need in the backcourt, but Gordon’s game and track record could bump him up the rotation pretty quickly. He offers more defensive resistance than Goran Dragić, more consistency than Coby White, and loads more polish than Dalen Terry.

“He is primarily a spark-plug scorer with an ignitable three-ball at this stage, but the 34-year-old’s playmaking and experience might help tie this team together, too.”

Gordon’s presence could also help mitigate Lonzo’s absence, but all of this would depend on if the Bulls plan to continue their playoff push past the trade deadline.