Bulls-Magic Trade Proposal Would Land Former Slam-Dunk Champion in Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have a full roster, but there is still speculation the team might not be done making moves. Coby White is often included in trade proposals you find online. One recent trade proposal from Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report involving White has the Bulls sending the fourth-year guard and Tony Bradley to the Orlando Magic for veteran swingman Terrance Ross and a second-round pick.

According to several publications, the writing is on the wall when it comes to White. The team drafted guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick. They also signed veteran guard Goran Dragic to a free-agent deal.

With Lonzo Ball returning by the start of training camp (hopefully), Zach LaVine back in the fold, second-year-pro Ayo Dosunmu and veteran spark plug Alex Caruso, you have to wonder if the Bulls still have minutes available for White.

That also begs the question, where would Ross play if he lands in Chicago?

Does Ross Help the Bulls?

Ross has the ability to play the 2-guard or small forward, so he’d be a backup option for LaVine or DeMar DeRozan. There could be some minutes spelling DeRozan this season, but quite honestly, the Bulls might be looking at Javonte Green and even Derrick Jones Jr. for those roles.

Ross is a career 36% three-point shooter, though he dipped to 29% last season. He’s still dangerous attacking the basket and capable of playing above the rim. He’d fit in with the Bulls’ athletic and scrappy second unit, but adding him may not be an attractive option to Bulls management.

Quite honestly, White is arguably the Bulls’ best trade chip.

Would he bring as much back in return as Patrick Williams? No, but Chicago could afford to move him without losing as much on both ends of the floor. The Bulls can easily absorb a subtraction of White from the roster, but finding someone to pick up Williams’ minutes and what Chicago hopes will be a spike in scoring is another story.

Could Coby White Help the Magic Rebuild?

The Magic aren’t exactly thin at guard with Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, and Markelle Fultz. However, you could argue that White would join Orlando’s roster as the most accomplished guard on their team.

In three seasons in the NBA, White has averaged 13.7 points per game while converting 36% of his threes and 85% of his free throws. White has struggled in a traditional point guard role and on defense throughout his career.

However, he’s a scorer capable of impressive scoring runs with unconscious deep shooting and mad slashes to the rim. He has the looks of a player who will be an ideal sixth man. At just 22 years old, White might be a valuable addition to Orlando’s roster.

Bulls May Be Better Served Looking for a Backup PF

The biggest need on the Bulls’ roster is at the backup power forward spot. As it is, Chicago would need to employ more extreme small-ball at the 4 -spot after Williams sits down. Undrafted free-agent rookie Justin Lewis has some excellent potential.

However, it seems as though he may begin the season in the G-League, where he could get some meaningful development. If the Bulls are looking to trade White, the most sensible targets might be veteran power forwards.