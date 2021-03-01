Forgotten Bulls Prospect Might Be Center of the Future

Even the most optimistic Chicago Bulls fan would have to admit, the duo of Wendell Carter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen may not be the long-term frontcourt answer for the team once it reaches the point of serious contention in the Eastern Conference.

While one or both of the young Bulls bigs may need to be moved at some point, there is one 6-foot-11 prospect Chicago owns the rights to, who is having a phenomenal 2020-21 campaign. The Bulls selected Simonovich in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft and chose to stash him in Europe for more development.

The 21-year-old from Montenegro has proceeded to light up the ABA League. In a recent win over Borac, the stretch-big scored 28 points on 9-for-18 shooting. He drained five threes and grabbed 13 rebounds.

We see you, @MSimonovic99! 28 points, 9-18 shooting, 5 threes, 13 rebs and the win! Keep working 💪 https://t.co/E0VZNC88Fk — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 28, 2021

This game marked the fifth double-double of the season for Simonovic. For the season, Simonovic is averaging 16.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, shooting 48% from the field, 33% from three and he’s 5.5 shots per game from beyond the arc. There is a possibility the Bulls could bring him over for the 2021-22 NBA season. If he continues to develop, the addition of Simonovic could be the equivalent of a lottery pick or a solid free-agent acquisition.

