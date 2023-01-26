Bulls Take Trip Overseas For Next International Star: Report

NBA players and coaches will often say they are not focused on anything beyond preparing for the next opponent. For the Chicago Bulls (22-25) and head coach Billy Donovan, that is a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on the road.

Chicago is 15th with a .375 win percentage on the road at 9-15 with the 13th-most road games played this season.

But some officials from the team have logged even more miles.

Front offices often have to focus on the bigger picture be it the February 9 trade deadline, the offseason, or even the NBA Draft on top of constantly looking to put the best possible product on the floor on any given night. That kind of forward focus led the Bulls to join a slew of other teams on a trip to find the next big thing and no, it’s not Victor Wembanyama.

Bulls Eyeing New Zealand Breakers’ Rayan Rupert

“9 NBA teams have representatives at tonight’s NZ Breakers vs Brisbane Bullets game; primarily to see Rayan Rupert,” tweeted Olgun Uluc of ESPN Australia and New Zealand. “Among the teams in attendance, sources told ESPN: Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors.”

What can't Rayan Rupert do? 😍 Watch #NBL23 live on ESPN via Kayo Sports and Foxtel 📺 pic.twitter.com/DIKkGTsMnf — NBL (@NBL) January 4, 2023

Uluc does not specify exactly who from the Bulls was in attendance for the matchup, which the Breakers won 99-71. But Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has not been shy about personally going to see prospects that pique his interest.

That is how the Bullls wound up taking a liking to Kostas Antetkounmpo, signing him to a two-way contract, though he has since been released and returned to play overseas.

The French-born prospect stands 6-foot-7 and boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan at 18 years old.

In his first season of action with the Breakers, Rupert has averaged 6.6 points and 2.3 rebounds with 1.0 assists in roughly 19 minutes per game with 17 contests to his professional credit. He has put up season-high marks of 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists. His best line was a 10-point, six-rebound, three-assist effort against the South East Melbourne Phoenix in October.

He finished with nine points, four assists, and three boards in the win over Brisbane.

“Rupert…is projected to be the 21st pick in ESPN’s 2023 NBA Mock Draft,” wrote ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski in June of 2022. “Rupert…has drawn comparisons to Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges because of the defensive versatility that comes with his wingspan, his ability to get into the passing lanes and the intensity with which he plays on defense.”

He’s also shown a strong work ethic even in the face of adversity such as a prolonged absence due to injury.

Emphatic return to action for Rayan Rupert with an efficient 14 points and some key defensive stops in 18 minutes in New Zealand Breakers' win over Perth. Rupert was out 2 months with a wrist fracture, but has clearly been working on his weaker left hand in his time off. pic.twitter.com/RyolFCCyb0 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) January 4, 2023

Rupert — who has a similar profile to Bulls rookie Dalen Terry — has climbed a couple more spots to 18th in Jonathan Givony’s mock from late December.

Bulls’ Chances of Landing Rupert

Rupert won’t turn 19 until May, one month before the 2023 NBA Draft that may or may not see the Bulls hold a first-round pick in that range depending on what happens with the Portland Trail Blazers who owe the Bulls a first the next time they make the postseason. Unfortunately for Chicago, Portland is just 4-6 in their last 10 games.

They have now won two in a row and four of their last seven outings but are still just 12th (outside the Play-In Tournament and in the lottery) in a competitive Western Conference.

The Bulls also don’t have any second-round picks at their disposal thanks to past trades and a tampering charge for making impermissible contact with Lonzo Ball before he signed ahead of last season. That will severely hinder their ability to do any trades but could keep them from a talented prospect.

Awesome sequence by Rayan Rupert from earlier this season. Walks into the dribble jumper, pressures the ball handler off the inbound, gets the steal and slams it. Really intrigued given his size (~6'7, ~7'3 wingspan), guard skills, athleticism, and tenacity/defense combination pic.twitter.com/HGhnwLjdoG — Mavs/Magic Draft (@MavsDraft) January 2, 2023

Sister Iliana Rupert is a 6-foot-4 center who was drafted 12th overall by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2021 WNBA Draft and represented France at the World Cup. His late father Thierry Rupert played in the EuroLeague and captained the French national team, Wojnarowski noted.

Rupert comes from the same school that produced former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, New York Knicks swingman Evan Fournier, and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Ousmane Dieng.

Even if Rupert does not end up in Chicago as a Bull, he will be a name to keep an eye on.