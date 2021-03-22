NBA Insider: Teams ‘Inquiring’ About Chicago Bulls Rookie

There are few more interesting teams ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline than the Chicago Bulls, who are receiving calls on a number of their players.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on Monday morning that teams have even inquired about rookie forward Patrick Williams, who’s in the middle of a strong rookie campaign in the Windy City:

Lots of teams have called to ask about Patrick Williams, but Chicago has roundly rebuffed such inquiries, league sources said.

The Bulls would be smart to ignore/decline any offers for the 19-year old that fall short of an All-Star player/future draft picks. It’s unclear which teams may have approached them regarding the rookie.

Williams has started all 40 games this season for Chicago, and will likely finish this year on one of the NBA’s annual All-Rookie rosters. He’s averaging 9.9 points, five rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Williams is the Best Bulls Rookie Since…?

Patrick Williams is a versatile scorer who can find a bucket on all three levels of the floor. He’s only attempting 2.3 shots from behind-the-arc nightly, but is still hitting them at a near-40 percent clip (.396).

As all rookies do Williams has struggled at times on defense. But he’s also had some nice moments:

Williams drew Kawhi Leonard comparisons from both Nicolas Batum and LeBron James earlier this year.

He’s got sizable hands and a seven-foot wingspan, two tools that with the right coaching and execution, could see him become one of the league’s more versatile defenders in the years to come.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Patrick Williams is Chicago’s best draft selection since they took Jimmy Butler with the 30th pick back in 2011.

Their last two first-round picks, Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr., were recently demoted to the second unit amidst the team’s struggles to close games.

As the past regime did with Butler, the Bulls would be wise to continue investing in this year’s rookie.

All indications are that they’ll do just that.

Chicago’s Rookie is ‘Untouchable’

Last week, Tim Bontemps and other ESPN staff polled league insiders on topics circling this year’s trade deadline.

When it came to the Chicago Bulls, they offered very little outside of proclaiming All-Star guard Zach LaVine and Williams as the only ‘untouchables’ on the roster.

That’s an esteemed evaluation of the rookie forward, and a telling view of his potential from the front office’s point of view if true. LaVine and Williams may represent the only true members of this young core, as they look to bring in more talent possibly this week or in the offseason.

Chicago’s been tied to a number of names in the trade market, largely point guard upgrades like Lonzo Ball. It’s unclear whether the front office is truly to determined to go all in on a trade ahead of the Bulls’ playoff push.

There are three days until the NBA trade deadline.

