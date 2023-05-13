Bulls Could Reunite With Fan Favorite Soon: ‘Would Not Surprise Me’

Chicago native Derrick Rose was the first overall pick for the Bulls back in 2008, and over his eight years in the Windy City, he became one of the most beloved players in recent memory.

Rose was named the NBA’s MVP of the 2010-11 season, and he had three consecutive seasons where he averaged over 20 points and six assists a game before an ACL injury in 2012 changed things. He never had another 20-point season, and in 2016, the Bulls traded him to the New York Knicks.

Currently a reserve averaging 12.5 minutes and 5.6 points a game in his second tenure with the Knicks, Rose just completed his 13th season in the league and is very likely going to be available when the offseason hits. One analyst covering the Bulls believes a reunion with Rose could be inevitable.

CHGO Analyst: D-Rose Should Retire a Bull

Derrick Rose getting MVP chants from Bulls fans…Love to see it. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/v3C5tEspI1 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 29, 2021

Rose has returned to Chicago on multiple occasions while playing for other teams, and he has gotten a warm welcome from Bulls fans every time, with the chant of “MVP” a common one. With New York having a team option on the third and final year of Rose’s $43.5 million contract, the veteran guard will likely be available soon.

“Rose should, and likely will, retire a Bull, even on a one-day contract. … The Knicks have a team option on Rose’s $15.6 million contract for next season. He was out of the rotation for the majority of the year, which means he will almost certainly be on the market this summer,” Will Gottlieb of CHGO Sports wrote in his May 11 mailbag, also shining a light on the potential marketing aspect of it all for Chicago.

“We’ve seen the Bulls target Chicago kids year after year trying to distract the fanbase from poor basketball with the opportunity to cheer for one of their own,” Gottlieb pointed out. “Dwyane Wade, Jabari Parker, Ayo Dosunmu, Patrick Beverley. Whether Rose, 35, has anything left in the tank remains to be seen, but it would not surprise me if the Bulls use his return to sell some tickets at the very least.”

Rose Says the Idea of Bulls Retiring His Jersey Is ‘Cool’

Rose, who took the Bulls to the conference finals in 2011, was was a three-time All-Star with the team and he recently admitted he wouldn’t mind seeing his No. 1 jersey retired.

“I haven’t really thought about it, but the idea would be cool,” Rose told Shams Charania of The Athletic on May 10.

The 34-year-old Rose also thinks he has something to offer any potentially interested teams.

“I still got a lot left in the tank, so it’s about being patient,” Rose said, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “I killed my ego long ago. It’s not about the ego thing anymore. It’s about enjoying where I am at right now because there are a lot of older guys and younger guys that wish they were in my position.”

Rose was rumored to be a buyout candidate this season, but that never happened, which Rose says he was grateful for. “There aren’t too many 15-year vets just sitting around benches,” Rose told Spears. “You have to give some type of value. I’m thankful that they didn’t trade me or buy me out or waive me. I’m happy I have some type of value.”

Whether he has any value in Chicago remains to be seen, but it’s difficult to think of a place where he would be more popular.