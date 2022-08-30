Bulls Star Buys $4.75 Million Home in Lincoln Park

Someone is making themselves very comfortable in Chicago.

Per the Chicago Tribune’s Bob Goldsborough, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic recently bought a six-bedroom, $4.75 million home in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in the Windy City. According to the report, the home is located on Deming Place and is 5,345 square feet.

In addition to being on Deming Place, the home is also located behind the luxury Lincoln Park 2550 high rise on Lakeview avenue. The home has access to the building’s many high-end amenities, including a 1.25-acre private park.

The home has four floors, including a roof deck and an attached 2-car garage. There’s also a four-stop elevator. Congratulations to Vucevic and his family on their purchase, and while things can change in professional sports, this doesn’t appear to be behavior normally associated with a player who expects to be traded.

Vucevic’s name has been in trade rumors for almost a year, with the team reportedly coming close to sending him to the Utah Jazz in a package that would have landed the Bulls Rudy Gobert.

However, more recently, rumblings were suggesting the Bulls and Vucevic might work together on a contract extension. That deal could keep Vucevic in Chicago longer but at a lower rate than the $22 million he’s scheduled to make for the 2022-23 season.

The extension might actually make Vucevic more tradeable later in the season for a team that wants to add him but doesn’t feel comfortable parting ways with assets for what would be a rental without the extension. We’ll have to wait and see, but for now, it doesn’t appear that Vucevic plans to leave Chicago any time soon.

Bulls Notes and Quotes: Ayo Dosunmu Named Brand Ambassador for Ayo Foods

Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu secured the first of what could be many brand deals throughout his NBA career. According to Chicago sports insider Daniel Greenberg, Dosunmu has been named the brand ambassador for Ayo Foods.

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu has been named a brand ambassador for a Chicago company called Ayo Foods. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 31, 2022

The company specializes in healthy and organic West African cuisine. There’s also the obvious name connection with the second-year Bulls guard.

Dosunmu is said to have had an excellent offseason. If he builds on the strong rookie season that saw him make second-team All-Rookie, Dosunmu’s success will only continue to grow.

Bulls Notes and Quotes: Zach LaVine Drops His Style Picks

Bulls star Zach LaVine signed with New Balance earlier this year, and he has already had some input on the designs of the sneakers and apparel he wears from the company. LaVine spoke with Uproxx, and he named the New Balance Two WXY as his sneaker pick of choice, and he’s apparently a watch guy.

LaVine says he has about four in rotation, but the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore is probably his favorite.

LaVine also shared some of his picks in music. He revealed he listens to 90s R&B when he’s relaxing, but he leans toward hip-hop when he’s working out. Specifically, LaVine named Chicago rappers Chief Keef and Polo G, but also Future.

Perhaps with a little Dedication, LaVine can channel the G.O.A.T and produce a Monster season for the Bulls.