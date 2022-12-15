Bulls Star Listed Among NBA Players ‘Most Likely’ to be Traded

In a December 15 NBC Sports story, Kurt Helin listed 10 NBA players who he believes are the most likely to be traded. At no. 6, Helin listed Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic among the candidates to be traded. Helin explained why Vucevic is a candidate and who has been rumored to be interested in him.

“The most likely Bull to be traded is Vucevic, the veteran, offensive-minded center averaging 16.3 points and 10.6 rebounds a game who can space the floor from 3 (36.1%). The Lakers have tried to talk Russell Westbrook plus a pick for DeRozan and Vucevic, but so far, that has gotten nowhere. Teams from New York to Dallas have been rumored to have interest in Vucevic. Expect those rumors to ramp up as we get closer to the deadline.”

Vucevic is in the last year of his contract and could enter unrestricted free agency if he and the Bulls fail to agree to an extension. At 11-16, the Bulls have some big decisions to make as to whether they want to keep their squad the way it is or if they want to start over.

Front Offices Expect Bulls to be Sellers

While listing Vucevic as the most likely Bull to be traded, Helin also revealed what front offices around the NBA expect the Bulls to do when the NBA Trade Deadline comes as well as the trade availability of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

“Front offices expect the Bulls to be sellers at the trade deadline — even if the Bulls themselves aren’t there yet — and hope that Zach LaVine becomes available, although league sources told NBC Sports it’s doubtful he gets traded. The Lakers have interest in DeMar DeRozan, but the asking price for the 33-year-old guard will be high.”

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report confirmed the same thing while also revealing whether the Lakers would like to reunite with guard Alex Caruso.

“The Lakers have interest in DeMar DeRozan and Vučević, likely for two future first-round picks (and Westbrook). It’s unclear if L.A. would also want to bring back Alex Caruso.

“Today, the Bulls don’t care what the Lakers might want as they continue to push forward. Any overture that involves the team taking a step back will be rejected—but that may change closer to the deadline.”

No Extension Talks Between Bulls and Vucevic

With Vucevic in the last year of his contract, the Bulls will have to decide if they want to keep him past this season. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Bulls and Vucevic have not held any extension talks, which may or may not have implications on whether they plan to trade him.

“There are no ongoing contract extension conversations between the Bulls and Nikola Vucevic,” Fischer said. “Chicago never truly had significant negotiations to restructure its starting center’s deal. Whether that points to greater trade activity with the Bulls, of course, remains to be seen.”

Fischer added that the Bulls have told teams they have no intentions to start over, although there remains uncertainty if Lonzo Ball will play.

“Chicago officials have told inquiring teams they believe they can make the playoffs when healthy. There was early optimism around the organization that point guard Lonzo Ball, who helped the offense flourish a year ago, would return from knee surgery in January, but there have not been further signs of Ball’s clear progression toward game play.”