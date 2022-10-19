Bulls Star Floated as Potential Trade Target for Rival Title Hopeful

There are plenty of skeptics awaiting a failure to launch by the Chicago Bulls coming off a disappointing end to an otherwise promising season that saw them snap a five-year playoff drought.

They have been projected to take a slide in a re-tooled Eastern Conference that saw a blockbuster deal come to fruition for the division-rival Cleveland Cavaliers.

If the doubters are right, and the Bulls get off to a slow start, expect teams to poke around.

The Bulls do not have many assets that they can use to upgrade their roster – at least not any that significantly raise their ceiling. But they do have pieces such as center Nikola Vucevic that other teams might find useful and, depending on where the Bulls stand, could see fit to make an offer on or before the trade deadline.

Vucevic to the Nets?

One team with an even wider range of outcomes than the Bulls is the Brooklyn Nets. A preseason darling last season given all of the talented players on their roster, their offseason was filled with drama as two of their Big Three – Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving – tried to get to other teams.

Their third star, Ben Simmons, missed all of last season with a back injury and has not played since the 2021 playoffs.

Still, with those three healthy, the Nets have to be considered among the title hopefuls.

“The big question is, would they trade away any of their young guys to get in someone who can help them win now,” an Eastern Conference tells Heavy’s Sean Deveney. “Nic Claxton has value. Cam Thomas has value. Day’Ron Sharpe has value. You could package some of them with Seth Curry to get to where you can make a good offer, if the Bulls come out badly, for example, you could make an offer for Vucevic.”

Vucevic is heading into the final year of his contract after a down 2022 season.

They join a FA class that could include Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet (P), James Harden (P), Khris Middleton (P), Harrison Barnes, Draymond Green (P), Jerami Grant, Kyle Kuzma (P), Nikola Vucevic, Myles Turner, Christian Wood, Kristaps Porzingis (P). 11 teams with projected room. https://t.co/M3k4z0pOTZ — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 17, 2022

A package centered around the young duo of Claxton and Thomas could make sense if the Bulls fall out of contention early. Curry would fit better in their current “win-now” timeline but could be re-routed elsewhere for additional assets if the most commonly anticipated scenario plays out.

Bulls Could Pivot

They have the 15th-ranked strength of schedule, per Tankathon, but their first month is brutal as NBC Sports Chicago’s Rob Schaefer explained.

“On Wednesday, Oct. 19, there is regular-season opener in Miami, a house of horrors for the 2021-22 Bulls. Then, home for the revamped Cavaliers on Oct. 22, the second night of a back-to-back and the Bulls’ third game in four nights to open the campaign. After that? Home for the reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics on Oct. 24 and the Joel Embiid-led 76ers on Oct. 29. Then a trip to face the star-studded Nets in Brooklyn on Nov. 1. And that is all within the first two weeks of the season.”

Prediction time 🔮 Where will the Chicago Bulls land at the end of the season in a loaded Eastern Conference? pic.twitter.com/rjMVi7fS8j — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 18, 2022

There were reports of preliminary talks about a contract extension and Vucevic did play well in the preseason.

But the direction of the team could dictate Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas’ next move more than sentiment. And, with Lonzo Ball still out indefinitely, there is no telling how the Bulls will fare to begin the season including the opener on the road against the Miami Heat.

Vooch Bounceback a Win-Win

Vucevic has gone about trying to spark which will help the Bulls regardless. He’s spoken of the Bulls’ tweaked offense and how it allows him to get to his spots on the floor rather than camping out in the corner.

Notably, Vucevic saw the greatest dip in his mid-range looks from 2021 to 2022 – his attempts and efficiency were the same in the restricted area.

For all of the talk about the fit between DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, Vucevic’s mid-range dropoff is more traceable to the former who has another year on his deal after this one. Head coach Billy Donovan has spoken of mixing and matching different groups.

Perhaps it becomes a non-issue as the season plays out.

In that regard, Vucevic regaining his form is good for the Bulls no matter what. If the Bulls are playing well, he could very well be a reason why. But if they are not and he is still performing up to snuff, he could be integral to kickstarting the Bulls’ next plan of attack.