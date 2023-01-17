Bulls Star Nikola Vucevic Issues Warning to Team Ahead of Paris Trip

Chicago Bulls‘ center Nikola Vucevic found himself performing a function during Sunday’s bout with the Golden State Warriors that he has rarely been called upon to fill since the team acquired him two years ago. Specifically, he was carrying the action as the bell cow offensively.

In 39 minutes of action against Steph Curry and Co., Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points on 18-of-31 shooting (and five three-pointers). Along the way, he also added 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals.

While the former All-Star was undoubtedly more than happy to shoulder the load by making it rain on the defending champions, don’t count on him doing anything extra for his teammates during their stay in Paris, where they’re set to face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

He may be one of the few French-speakers in the team’s traveling party, but he’s not about to be its personal Rosetta Stone.

“It’s Paris. It’s a big city. Everybody knows it,” Vucevic said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I just told them I will not be a translator. I don’t care. I know French but I will not be a translator. I have my own s**t to do, sorry, stuff to do.”

Nikola Vucevic Sounds Off on Importance of NBA Teams Playing Internationally

As a youngster in Belgium — Vucevic’s family spent his formative years there — the Bulls star became well-versed in the French language and culture. It was during this time that the Michael Jordan-led Bulls won the 1997 McDonald’s Championship in Paris as part of their exhibition slate.

For Vooch, it was a big deal that American stars were playing so close to home. And the big man believes that a similar impact is being made in the region today.

“It’s very important,’’ Vucevic said. “Obviously, the NBA is growing more and more globally. Unfortunately, a lot of kids from the rest of the world don’t get a chance to go to an NBA game or even see an NBA player in person. For a lot of people here, kids especially, it will be huge to get a chance to see us. Even if they just run into us around the city, I’m sure they’ll be excited.

“It matters a lot to players too. Growing up, we were fans of the game and had idols and eventually we all got lucky enough to play against some of those and meet them and talk to them. You still get star-struck at times even when you make it to the NBA. So we’re looking forward to it.’’

Steve Kerr Compares Stephen Curry to Michael Jordan

After Steph lit up the Washington Wizards to the tune of 41 points — 12 of which came during the decisive final frame — Dubs coach and former Bulls champ Steve Kerr compared the mystique surrounding the baller and the reaction he draws from opposing fans to that of one Michael Jeffrey Jordan during Chicago’s dynastic run.

“He’s the modern MJ,” Kerr said during his postgame media availability.

“Playing with the Bulls, half the crowd’s got red 23 jerseys on. Now, half the crowd’s got blue and yellow 30 jerseys. Steph transcends the game. He elicits an emotion from people, I think, because he’s so awe-inspiring with his play that, no matter where we go, there are people cheering for him and can’t wait to see him perform…”