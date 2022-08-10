Bulls & Highly Debated $100 Million Star Should Do Extension, Analyst Says

As the Chicago Bulls head towards training camp and the start of the season the front office is faced with a crucial decision, should they sign center Nikola Vucevic to a contract extension? Vucevic is entering the last year of his four-year $100 million contract with the team this season.

The Bulls could look to trade Vucevic if they can get a good return for him, but the safe move might be to extend him during training camp. Chicago is already lean at center and can’t afford to lose Vucevic for no return when he enters free agency.

The Right Number

The key for the Bulls with extending Vucevic at this point will be to not overpay for him. Vucevic is 31 years old and is coming off of a season that saw his production dip to 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

Vucevic still has value for the Bulls though as he can help the team space the floor and gives them a reliable starting center. In a new article from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, he said he believes there is a right amount and year range for an extension with Vucevic.

The Chicago Bulls gave up Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-rounders to the Orlando Magic in 2021 to acquire Nikola Vucevic. And the team finally made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Vucevic has one year left on his deal at $22 million, and he can extend for up to four additional seasons, starting at $26.4 million. There is a price (in the $20-26.4 million range) and a number of years (two or three) that should work to keep Vucevic in Chicago.

Pincus is right that the Bulls shouldn’t tie themselves to Vucevic for too long given his age and dip in production from last season. If the Bulls could sign Vucevic to a short extension at a reasonable price it could also potentially up his trade value if the team does want to trade him at some point.

Extension Makes Sense

Going back to the trade deadline last season the Bulls’ front office has conveyed a similar message of wanting continuity. The team backed up that message in early July when they signed Zach LaVine to a max contract of five years $212 million.

If the Bulls’ desire is to continue along with continuity then it would make sense for the team to sign Vucevic to an extension. Just from observing what the Bulls have done and said so far, it seems like an extension for Vucevic is the most likely outcome.

The Bulls could always dangle Vucevic in a trade to see if they get a good offer. However, with the team already saying they are going to talk with Vucevic about an extension, it seems like that outcome is what both parties want.

The contract talks still have to take place so it’s unclear what kind of contract Vucevic is expecting. There should be a clear answer in the near future on what Vucevic’s contract situation will be with the Bulls.