Bulls Advised to Pursue Trade for Pacers Guard

The Chicago Bulls need a point guard like a group of young men traversing through a desert need water.

While most of the focus has been on a potential deal with the New Orleans Pelicans that would land Chicago Lonzo Ball, another big and versatile backcourt player is said to be available for the right offer.

According to Legion Hoops, the Indiana Pacers are listening to offers for the 6’5″ Malcolm Brogdon.

Developing: The Indiana Pacers are listening to trade offers for guard Malcolm Brogdon, via Yahoo Sports. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 23, 2021

Brogdon is the kind of versatile, unselfish, two-way player who could be exactly what the Bulls need to push them to their next step. Brogdon is averaging 21.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game this season.

Clearly, others agree.

The Bulls Should Be Calling Indiana About Brogdon

Forbes and Clutch Points’ Jason Patt shared his thoughts on Brogdon’s potential availability and how the Bulls should approach this opportunity.

If the Pacers are listening on Brogdon the Bulls should be calling — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) March 23, 2021

Kris Amundsen of the Bulls 101 podcast shares the same sentiments.

Bulls should be very interested in this possibility. Brogdon is a solid piece and an upgrade in the backcourt. https://t.co/N5VdZG1Mjk — Kris Amundsen (@klahoops) March 23, 2021

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has been mixing up his lineup to find the right continuity. He recently moved Tomas Satoransky to the starting lineup in place of Coby White.

While the team has been better to start games, they’ve struggled when the bench has come in and had problems holding on to late leads, with recent heartbreakers coming at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets last week.

Plugging a guy like Brogdon into the starting lineup alongside Zach LaVine would give the Bulls one of the Eastern Conference’s best backcourts. The only ones that would be definitively better are the Brooklyn Nets (Kyrie Irving and James Harden).

Brogdon is set to make $20 million this year and is under contract through the 2022-23 season. If the Bulls did acquire Brogdon, they would essentially say they see him as a long-term piece of their plans.

With Arturas Karnisovas, Marc Eversley, and Donovan already inheriting a ton of guys from the previous regime, it remains to be seen how keen they are on attaching themselves to a relatively young veteran like Brogdon, who is 28.

Would the Pacers Trade With the Bulls?

Trading between division rivals isn’t unheard of, but it’s a factor to consider when thinking about a deal that would land Brogdon in Chicago from Indiana.

The Pacers and the Bulls are 19-23 and are sitting just outside of the Eastern Conference’s top eight. If the regular season ended on Tuesday, they would round out the play-in tournament as the ninth and 10th seeds. While their records are identical, you could argue the teams are in different places. The Bulls’ core is much younger and could be seen as a group on the rise, while the Pacers are a mostly veteran group.

Because of this, the Pacers might be looking to sell. If the Bulls offer the kind of draft assets and controllable young players that fit Indiana’s current direction, we could have a match.

