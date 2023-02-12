New Option at Point Guard Emerges for Bulls on Buyout Market

The Chicago Bulls might have a new option at point guard on the buyout market.

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley has just found himself ready to hit the market — and the Bulls have been pegged as a top landing spot for him. Beverley was traded from L.A. to the Orlando Magic on February 9 in exchange for Mo Bamba, and three days later, he has been waived, the team announced on Twitter.

Beverley started 45 games for the Lakers this season, and he has netted 6.4 points, also averaging 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.9 steals in 26.9 minutes a game (stats from Basketball Reference). An 11-year veteran, Beverley will be a free agent once he clears waivers — but he won’t be available for long, as the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors have also been rumored to have interest in nabbing him.

Bulls in Desperate Need of Better Play at Point Guard

While Pat Bev has officially been waived and should be available soon, the other point guard garnering whispers of Bulls interest, Russell Westbrook, has not yet negotiated a buyout from his current team, the Utah Jazz. Talks between Jazz brass and Westbrook and his agent are expected to take place (if they haven’t already) but nothing is imminent.

“If he gets out into the buyout market, there is significant interest in Westbrook,” top NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald “I think one team you got to watch and I think will be a front-runner are the Chicago Bulls. Billy Donovan certainly coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City. If you go further down his bench, Mo Cheeks, Josh Longstaff… There is a staff of former OKC assistants who all had good relationships and worked well with Westbrook with the Bulls. And you could see how he fits just bringing some energy and fire to that team’s bench.”

If there’s one thing the Bulls could use, it’s more capable point guard play. In Chicago’s 97-89 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 11, Chicago finished with 22 turnovers and 21 three-point attempts. It was Chicago’s third loss in a row, and it fell to 26-30, leaving the team in 11th place in the East.

Billy Donovan last night said he knows he sounds "like a broken record" when talking about playing with lack of urgency and not meeting a standard of play. The lack of urgency alone would be a reason the Bulls would be interested in Russell Westbrook if he hits buyout market. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 10, 2023

Pat Bev Would Give Bulls Boost on Defense

The 34-year-old Westbrook isn’t anywhere near the player he was when he won league MVP in 2017, but he could still give the Bulls offense a boost. He has played in 52 games for the Lakers this year, starting three, and he’s averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes a game (stats via Basketball Reference). He’s shooting 41.7% from the floor, and a lackluster 29.6% from beyond the arc.

Beverley isn’t anywhere near the scorer or facilitator Westbrook is, but he’s a far better defender, and he’s capable enough on offense. Pat Bev started 45 games for the Lakers this year and in 27.9 minutes per game, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown. A three-time All-Defensive team player, the 34-year-old Beverley wouldn’t be a bad option if the Bulls can’t lock down Westbrook.

“ESPN’s (top insider Adrian) Wojnarowski reported that the Heat and Bulls are potential ‘landing spots’ for Beverley,” Jackson wrote on February 10.

The Bulls haven’t made any moves at all lately, with the trade deadline coming and going with no transactions. Adding a player like Westbrook or Pat Bev would’t be earth-shattering, but it would be a start.