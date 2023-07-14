‘Realistic’ Bulls Trade Proposal Adds Starting PG, Keeps Big 3 Intact

The Chicago Bulls signed point guard Jevon Carter to a three-year, $19 million contract this offseason, addressing one of the primary needs on the roster.

In addition to Carter, the Bulls have Alex Caruso, who is a stellar defender, but he’s nowhere near an assist machine when playing point. Coby White could also move over to point guard if needed, but he’s nowhere near as capable at the position as Carter is, while Lonzo Ball is officially out for the 2023-24 season.

Despite Chicago signing Carter, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report thinks the Bulls’ new point guard is “more of a rotation piece instead of full-time starter,” and he has cooked up a trade idea that would allow the Bulls to keep their top three players, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević, while adding current Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones to start at the point.

Trade Proposal Sends Dalen Terry & Patrick Williams Out of Town

Tyus Jones continues to show his value as a starting point guard. In complete control of the game. Has become an excellent shooter—52.8% from the corner & 39.7% on pull-up 3s—a sick foster game, tough screen manipulation, and a pace pusher in transition. Elite backup PG

Here’s the trade Swartz proposed, which he deemed a “realistic” one:

Chicago Bulls Receive: PG Tyus Jones, SF Corey Kispert

Washington Wizards Receive: F Patrick Williams, SG Dalen Terry, 2026 second-round pick

“Jones was previously dealt this offseason to Washington in a three-team deal that landed Marcus Smart with the Memphis Grizzlies and Kristaps Porziņģis in Boston with the Celtics. The 27-year-old would be wasted with the rebuilding Wizards, however, and could make a real difference in Chicago’s overall success as their new starting floor general,” Swartz wrote on July 13.

Jones, 27, played in 80 games last year (22 starts) and finished with career highs in points (10.3) assists (5.2) and rebounds (2.5). When he served as a starter, he netted 16.4 points, dished out 8.1 assists and grabbed 4.0 rebounds. He shot 43.8% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range and displayed solid control of the Grizzlies’ offense. It remains to be seen how he’ll fare in Washington.

There’s little doubt he’d be a solid addition to Chicago’s backcourt — and sending both Terry and a future second-round pick in exchange for Jones could work out well for Chicago. But what about this proposed forward swap of Williams and Kispert?

Corey Kispert for Patrick Williams?

Career-high 8 threes for Corey Kispert

📺: https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/k2HxyW7fdk — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2023

Kispert, a Gonzaga product who was drafted at No. 15 overall in 2022, had a solid Year 2 in the league, averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists a game. The 24-year-old forward played in 74 games last year, averaging over 28 minutes per contest. He was lights out from distance, hitting 42.4% of his 3-point shots.

Williams, who turns 22 in August, put up very similar numbers to Kispert last year. He scored 10.2 points a game, a career-high, while hauling in 4.0 rebounds and handing out 1.2 assists per contest. Williams who played in all 82 games last year (65 starts) also shot well from beyond the arc, making 41.5% of his 3-point attempts.

A former fourth overall pick for Chicago in 2020, Williams showed growth last year after missing the bulk of his sophomore season due to injury. Still, he hasn’t become the consistent performer the team would like him to be and it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Williams becomes part of a future trade package.

Would Carter Want to Come Off the Bench?

This is one of the more rare trade proposals that would benefit Chicago. Jones and Kispert are both talented players whose arrows are pointing up. On the other hand, Terry has been having a rough time in Summer League contests, so swapping him and Williams and a future second rounder in exchange for two impact players feels like it could work.

Would Carter be fine with another point guard coming in to fill the starting role? Based on his recent comments, absolutely.

“Whatever they need,” Carter told NBC Sports Chicago about his role with the Bulls. “I feel like me coming here, I’m just adding another piece to the puzzle.”