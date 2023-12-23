Proposed Bulls Trade Lands 2 Former Lottery Picks, Future 1st-Rounder

Despite the Chicago Bulls’ recent resurgence, projections about their outlook remain bleak enough to keep them in trade rumors ahead of the February 8 deadline. That includes Alex Caruso, a coveted player in NBA circles.

“To date, they’ve been “flat-out resistant” to overtures for the 2022-23 All-Defensive first-teamer,” wrote Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on December 22. “The Bulls have played better of late, but … a roster reset feels inevitable, and a Caruso trade seems like their best option for getting that going.”

Buckley suggests a deal sending Caruso to the Sacramento Kings, though not for Zach LaVine as has been rumored.

The Kings sit fourth in the Western Conference at 17-10 and need defenders, especially of his ilk.

Bulls get:

– Chris Duarte

– Davion Mitchell

– 2026 first-round pick (top-4 protected)

– 2024 second-round pick

– 2025 second-round pick

– 2025 second-round pick (via POR)

Kings get:

– Alex Caruso

“The Kings are eager to make an upgrade, but they’re worried about the contracts Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby will likely command this summer,” Buckley continued. “They also don’t appear in obvious need of an offense-first contributor like Zach LaVine.

“Caruso, then, could be the ideal target.”

Caruso, 29, is averaging a career-high 9.5 points and shooting 46.8% on a career-high 3.3 triples per game.

In the third year of a four-year, $36.9 million contract, Caruso’s pliability on the court and the cap sheet has made him a very attractive trade target to other teams. Unfortunately for them, the Bulls have shown no interest in trading Caruso despite rumored interest from his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he won a championship in 2020.

Buckley’s argument was based in part on the Bulls’ recent surge not helping them crack the 10-team postseason field. But they benefitted from the Atlanta Hawks’ loss to the Miami Heat on December 22, moving into the 10th and final slot for the time being.

Both teams play on December 23 and things will likely change several times before the playoffs.

Bulls Could Add 2 Defenders for 1 in Trade With Kings

This trade proposal would be a step back for the Bulls. It could be something they explore after moving LaVine – their main goal, per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago – which could prove difficult amid a slow-developing trade market.

But this deal would give the Bulls a pair of capable young defenders, albeit not as proven as Caruso.

Duarte, 26, was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Indiana Pacers. That is the same class that produced Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, the No. 38 overall pick that year.

The 6-foot-5 swingman is averaging just 3.6 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 29.2% from deep across 24 appearances this season. But that has come in a greatly reduced role compared to his rookie campaign.

He averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc that season, earning All-Rookie Team honors.

Chris Duarte made the most of his first start of the season ⤵️ 🇩🇴 13 PTS

🇩🇴 8 REB

🇩🇴 5-of-8 FG

🇩🇴 3-of-4 3PT pic.twitter.com/HHTOvnbXxB — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 20, 2023

His numbers have dropped in each of the last two campaigns, though.

Mitchell entered the league after leading Baylor University to a National Title, and he quickly proved his defensive skill set translated to the NBA level.

The No. 9 overall pick in that 2021 class, Mitchell averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.2 rebounds as a rookie. But, like Duarte, he has seen his role diminished in each subsequent season.

Unlike Duarte, Mitchell has never shot better than 32% from deep.

Bulls’ Surge, Alex Caruso’s Value Present Roadblocks for Potential Trade Suitors

The draft capital could be enticing to the Bulls. They still owe a future first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs from the DeMar DeRozan trade in 2021. They also have a future first-round pick coming from the Portland Trail Blazers.

That won’t be conveyed until the next time Portland makes the postseason, though.

Caruso is highly valued both in and outside of the organization. The Kings might have to offer a larger package or aim for another target. And, if the Bulls keep winning, the trade talks could cease altogether, or at least shift to the Bulls adding talent.