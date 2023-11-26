Proposed Bulls Trade Aims to ‘Maximize’ Return for Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls have resisted tearing down what they built just two seasons ago.

But, in Year 3 and seven games below .500, they have taken several steps back. Their continued struggles could put them on the fast track to a revamp anyway.

“Chicago’s front office may not agree with this, but a total reset seems like the obvious way to go,” wrote Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report on November 24. “The Bulls would need to maximize their return for [Alex] Caruso, and this package could do it.”

Bulls get:

– Jonathan Kuminga

– Cory Joseph

– Gui Santos

– 2027 first-round pick

Warriors get:

– Alex Caruso

“Kuminga is a 21-year-old with major two-way potential, and an unprotected future first from a franchise led by 35-year-old Stephen Curry could have tremendous value,” Buckley continued. “Joseph and Santos would mostly make the money work, though the latter is only 21, so Chicago would have time to see if he turns into anything interesting.”

Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga Would Offer Jolt of Athletcism

Kuminga was the No. 7 pick of the NBA draft in 2021. He is averaging a career-best 11.6 points with 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists this season.

An athletic finisher around the rim who is also shooting a career-high 70.3% at the free throw line, Kuminga is shooting a career-worst 20% from beyond the arc. His 52.2% true shooting mark is also the lowest of his career, underscoring the current limitations in his game.

Kuminga also sought a larger role entering this season with restricted free agency looming.

Kuminga SOARS to the rack 💪 📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/flvpWOEDBZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 25, 2023

Joseph, 32, is averaging just 2.1 points and 1.9 assists in nine minutes per game across seven appearances this season. But he averaged 6.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in nearly 20 minutes per game across 62 appearances for the Detroit Pistons last season, including a pair of starts.

The veteran of 12 NBA seasons and six franchises, Joseph, is on a one-year, $3.2 million contract.

Santos, 21, was the No. 55 overall pick in the draft in 2022. A 6-foot-8 forward out of Brazil, Santos is averaging 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in two appearances this season. He averaged 8.2 points, 6.2 boards, and 2.5 assists in 17 G League appearances last season.

If the Bulls opt for a rebuild, this Warriors’ pick is closer than some offers they might receive from other potential suitors.

Bulls Not Looking to Trade Alex Caruso

Caruso is averaging 9.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season. He is also shooting 48% from downtown and is on a team-friendly three-year, $36.9 million contract. His game would fit into most situations.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also appeared to tell Caruso he would “love to have” him on the team last season.

And, while the Bulls have fought off calls for a rebuild, they have gauged the interest of other teams in trading for DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

Their stance has been stauncher on Caruso to this point, though.

“Seeing Alex Caruso speculation almost daily, now tied to Bulls potentially having “fire sale” if LaVine is dealt,” NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson posted on X on November 16. “FWIW, Bulls have rebuffed all Caruso overtures in past and, at least as of now, I’ve heard nothing to indicate they have interest in dealing him.”