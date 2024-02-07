Proposed Bulls Trade Sends Former All-Star to Celtics in Deadline Deal

The Chicago Bulls remain active in trying to find a worthwhile deal as the trade deadline looms.

Head Coach Billy Donovan said he and Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas briefly touched on the deadline, per the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley on February 7. But nothing is imminent.

The Bulls only have a few players on the roster that have standalone value. And this hypothetical trade from Bleacher Report would send one of them, Andre Drummond, to the Boston Celtics.

And it would send the two-time All-Star to a bona fide title-contending team.

“The Celtics already have Luke Kornet on the depth chart, but Drummond’s recent play shows he’d be an upgrade to arguably the East’s best team,” Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote on February 5. “Two second-rounders should be enough to entice the Bulls, particularly with Drummond’s deal expiring after this season.”

Bulls get:

– 2024 second-round pick (via CHI)

– 2024 second-round pick (via DAL)

Celtics get:

– Andre Drummond

The Bulls’ long-held stance of continuity has left them painted into a corner. They still owe a future first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs starting next season. That pick is top-10 protected.

The Portland Trail Blazers still owe the Bulls a lottery-protected first-round pick, which turns into a second-rounder pick in 2028.

If they indeed take a step back next season in a re-tool period — which they have resisted — they will need all of the draft capital they can get to restock the cupboard. And, if they find themselves trying to remain competitive, those picks can be used to facilitate future trades.

Again, that may be the path they’ve forced their way onto.

The Bulls have also turned away calls on Alex Caruso while DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have not drawn significant interest on the trade market.

Andre Drummond ‘Most Likely’ Bulls Player to be Traded

Drummond, 29, is averaging 7.9 points and 8.5 rebounds this season despite having an inconsistent role. He has also touted his skill set, noting he doesn’t believe he is a backup in the NBA.

The Bulls almost lost Drummond this past offseason, when the big man flirted with the idea of opting out of the second year of his two-year, $6.6 million contract to join the Dallas Mavericks.

He is also the most likely player on the Bulls’ roster to be traded by the deadline.

“The Bulls seem all but guaranteed to hold onto Zach LaVine, leaving reserve center Andre Drummond considered to be the most likely Chicago player to be moved by Thursday, sources said,” Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote on January 7.

And four playoff teams – including the Celtics – have registered interest in Drummond.

“I control what I can control,” Drummond said via the Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe on February 6, ”Whatever jersey I put on, which is the Chicago Bulls, that’s who I play for now.”

Drummond has delivered as a starter this season, averaging 14.3 points and 17.3 rebounds in his eight starts.

He also put his versatility on display. Drummond showed he can play alongside Vucevic. Vucevic is locked in for another two seasons at $41.5 million total. That could add to the incentive to move on before he potentially decides to part (for nothing to the Bulls) this offseason.

Andre Drummond Reacts to Hitting Rudy Gobert with ‘Too Small’ Gesture

During the Bulls’ win over Minnesota on February 6, Drummond caught Timberwolves big man – and one-time rumored Bulls trade target – Rudy Gobert with the “too small” gesture” after moving the 7-foot-1, three-time Defensive Player of the Year out of the way for a bucket.

Drummond hit Rudy with the "too small" pic.twitter.com/2WtEkThN0V — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 7, 2024

Yeah, it don’t matter who it is,” Drummond said, per Poe. “That’s cool [Gobert is 7-foot-1].”

Drummond finished the 129-123 overtime victory with 16 points and 16 rebounds, drawing a start for the injured Patrick Williams.