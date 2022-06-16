Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Land $32M Journeyman Sharpshooter

Rumors of the Chicago Bulls shopping the 18th overall pick along with guard Coby White are only gaining steam. What if they could turn him into a career 44.0% shooter from three-point range?

White came fairly close this past season, his third in the NBA. But inconsistency and a looming contract decision could still lead to his exit this summer.

If that is indeed the case, Pat The Designer of “Locked On Bulls” thinks that the Bulls could find what they are looking for from White in Seth Curry of the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn has its own issues to work through, writes Brett Siegel for Sports Illustrated’s Fast Break.

Consistency is the Key

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that the Bulls were shopping White and their pick – which they would have to trade after making the deal. So there is a chance that a deal for White is already in place but cannot be agreed upon, explained Pat’s co-host, Haize, during the June 15 episode.

Pat offered up suggestions for who the Bulls could target.

Among them was New York Knicks forward, Cam Reddish, as well as Christian Wood who was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Dallas Mavericks on June 15.

“On the flip side, maybe the trade for an older player, a veteran, a Seth Curry with what’s going on out in Brooklyn…There’s value in that. There’s value in getting back…a guy that’s ready to go. I think it’s really about what [Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas] wants to do.”

27 PTS | 7 3PM @sdotcurry didn't skip a beat in his return to action 👌 pic.twitter.com/Neecs38pE0 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 19, 2022

Curry was traded to the Nets with Ben Simmons right at the trade deadline on February 10.

He averaged 14.9 points per game while shooting a blistering 46.8% from deep in 19 games. On the season, Curry averaged 15.0 PPG while shooting 42.2% from deep while making 64 appearances for the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Curry has also been a net positive in each of the last four seasons, per Cleaning The Glass. White has yet to do so even once, though, he is trending in the right direction.

Curry vs White

Curry has only shot below 42.0% from three twice – his second NBA season while with the Phoenix Suns and in 2018 when he missed the season with a fractured tibia while with the Mavericks.

Like White, injuries have stunted Curry’s career arc, particularly early.

He has appeared in at least 60 games in four of his last five seasons (excluding 2018) while starting a career-high 57 games for the Sixers in the other.

White has surpassed the 60-game barrier in each of his first three seasons despite dealing with injuries through much of them. He noted in his exit interview that this would be his first healthy offseason.

White’s three-point efficiency has also gone up each season culminating in a career-high 38.5% from outside this past season on 5.8 attempts per game.

Haize did offer up a reason to pause on ushering White out of Chicago.

“Keep in mind, Coby White is still only 22 [years old]. He’s going to be younger than a lot of players who go in the…late half of this first and in the second round as well.”

There are not many players older than White in this incoming draft class, per Tankathon.com. But he is only a couple of months older than potential Bulls’ first-round target, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji. And he is one month younger than projected second-rounder, guard Andrew Nembhard of Gonzaga.

All About Value

For a team that has its sights set on contending in the immediate term, moving White in hopes of getting comparable production from a rookie is risky. Ayo Dosunmu’s standout season notwithstanding, most rookies struggle to get on the floor in high-leverage situations.

Only seven rookies averaged double-digit minutes in the playoffs, per NBA.com, and three of them play for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dosunmu ranked sixth.

Curry – the nine-year veteran and career 43.9% three-point shooter – owns a 47.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in the postseason.

Both hosts agree that there is a chance the Bulls hold off on moving White until mid-season.

But if they decide to pivot this summer, Curry (who is heading into the final season of his four-year, $32 million, per Spotrac) could be a solid target for a team that struggled with three-point volume in the regular season and efficiency in the playoffs.