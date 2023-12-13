Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Land $54 Million Sixth Man

The Chicago Bulls had their win streak snapped at four games and have now lost two straight.

They were unable to shake trade rumors even as they showed a different style of play compared to the beginning of the regular season. Their loss will only open up the floodgates, particularly with Zach LaVine. He and the Bulls are both open to finding him a new home.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one potential destination. The Bulls’ rumored preferred target – Austin Reaves – isn’t available. Perhaps they can change that with an over-the-top offer.

“I saw reports that the Bulls are interested in Austin Reaves, but the Lakers wouldn’t do that,” said Yossi Gozlan on “The HoopsHype Podcast” on December 12. “Would the Lakers consider a package where they get LaVine and Caruso, but then have to give up Reaves, but they don’t have to give up any picks? Maybe they can also get off Vincent in the process?”

Bulls get:

– Austin Reaves

– Gabe Vincent

Lakers:

– Alex Caruso

– Zach LaVine

The Lakers would have to add another player into the deal to make salaries match.

Forward Rui Hachimura would fit into this particular iteration better than D’Angelo Russell – whom the Lakers are not actively shopping, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype – but both would fit financially.

Reaves re-signed with Los Angeles on a four-year, $53.8 million contract in free agency this offseason. He struggled as a starter to begin the season but has thrived in a familiar bench role.

The Lakers signed Vincent from the Miami Heat on a three-year, $33 million pact this summer.

Hachumura re-upped on a three-year, $51 million contract this past offseason. If the Bulls want him or Reaves included in any offer for LaVine, they will have to wait until January 15 when both become trade-eligible. Russell and Vincent will both be trade-eligible on December 15, though the Bulls’ roster is already guard-heavy.

Zach LaVine the ‘Obvious’ Trade Target for Lakers

LaVine has missed the last five games. The team went on its first winning streak of the season without him. That fueled trade speculation that began during his free agency ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Bulls signed LaVine to a five-year $215 million contract in July of 2022. But even then there were trade rumors and links to the Lakers and other teams that persisted this past summer.

LaVine lives in Los Angeles during the offseason.

“When you mention who the Lakers are targeting, the obvious target is Zach LaVine,” Gozlan said. “Everyone is waiting to count down the days for when the Lakers have enough trade-eligible players, so they could potentially trade for LaVine. It’s been a month since the reporting came out that he’s open to get traded.”

Gozlan previously listed the Lakers among the five teams that “make sense” as landing spots for LaVine if the Bulls trade him. The others were the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and the Orlando Magic.

“Now, as we’re further away from that, I feel like the Lakers might be the only team that kind of makes sense for him at this point, if he’s going to get traded this year.”

Bulls’ Potential Zach LaVine Trade Faces a Litany of Challenges

LaVine’s contract, injury history, and defense are some of the reasons teams are hesitant to acquire the two-time All-Star.

The Bulls don’t want to trade Caruso, and they have maintained a high asking price for LaVine alone. But their hand could be forced.

“The question is, how much is Chicago going to require from the Lakers or any other team to trade him,” Gozlan asked. “If they’re not getting the type of value they want, are they comfortable just getting off that money and maybe taking just a little bit of value?”