Proposed Bulls Trade Lands $39 Million Veteran, Former Top-20 Pick

Things between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons got interesting with a report from The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III revealing the teams have discussed a trade around Zach LaVine.

In light of that, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson suggested a trio of potential packages. All three feature veteran Bojan Bogdanovic and draft capital. The specific picks involved would likely hinge on the third component in each hypothetical Johnson presented.

One in particular could be of greatest use to the Bulls both now and long term.

Bulls get:

– Bojan Bogdanovic

– Second-round pick

Pistons get:

– Zach LaVine

“This balances the roster by adding a wing and power forward/undersized center. Stewart, 22, aligns with other young talent that is blossoming on the Bulls in Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu—with the hopes Patrick Williams still gets there—and adds toughness and physicality up front,” Johnson wrote on January 26.

“This package likely would attach a second-round pick since Stewart … is a rotational player.”

Bulls ‘Locked In’ on Bojan Bogdanovic in Trade Talks

Bogdanovic, 34, is averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this season. The 6-foot-7 forward is also shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc in the first year of a two-year, $39 million contract.

As an added incentive, only $2 million of Bogdanovic’s $19 million salary in 2024-25 is guaranteed.

“Chicago appears to be locked in on a package involving Bojan Bogdanović and one of Detroit’s blue-chippers for LaVine and his hefty contract.,” Edwards wrote on January 25. ”The Pistons have shown no interest in parting with any of [Cade] Cunningham, [Jaden] Ivey, [Jalen] Duren or [Ausar] Thompson.”

Stewart is noticeably absent from that list.

He was the No. 16 overall pick of the draft in 2020. He’s averaging 11.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists this season, expanding his range to shoot 38.4% from deep.

In the final year of a four-year, $15.1 million contract, he hits unrestricted free agency in June, putting him in the same boat as Williams. But it also gives the Bulls a clearer path to their frontcourt of the future if they hit reset on this roster.

Stew showin' that Detroit hustle

One of Johnson’s other iterations included veteran Joe Harris with Bogdanovic and at least one second-round pick.

Harris, 32, is out of the Pistons’ rotation in the final year of a four-year, $75 million contract.

The final package would land veterans Mike Muscala and Monte Morris, providing frontcourt and backcourt depth at a bargain price. Muscala is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million deal while Morris is wrapping up a three-year, $27.8 million contract.

But Edwards notes the Pistons might hold on to Morris, who would help sure up their backcourt when healthy.

Zach LaVine’s Latest Speed Bump

LaVine is also dealing with a sprained ankle. He already missed 17 games with a foot injury. LaVine initially received a one-to-two-week timeline for this new ailment.

Head Coach Billy Donovan extended that timeline.

“Head Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine won’t be re-evaluated for another week, which will be two weeks since LaVine sprained his right ankle in Toronto on Jan. 18,” Johnson wrote on January 25. “The team originally said LaVine would miss one to two weeks.

“Now, LaVine won’t even be re-evaluated until the two-week mark.”

The Bulls have had difficulty drumming up interest before this latest hurdle, and Edwards notes the Pistons could very well hold onto Bogdanovic into the offseason.