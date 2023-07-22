Raptors’ Prospect Sends Message as Details of Bulls Exit Emerge

The Chicago Bulls have to hope they are not repeating history following their latest non-decision.

Former undrafted free agent guard Javon Freeman-Liberty has agreed to a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors on July 21, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Chicago native and former DePaul star, Freeman-Liberty, sent a brief message on his new deal.

“All Praise To The Man Upstairs,” he said in a quote tweet of Wojnarowski’s initial tweet.

Freeman-Liberty, 23, was a bright spot during Las Vegas Summer League averaging 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.3% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc. Only two other players – Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson and Los Angeles Clippers guard Xavier Moon shot better on at least as many attempts in at least five games.

His efforts earned him a spot on the All-Summer League Second Team.

He’s also been in their system having spent last season with the Windy City Bulls in the G League where he averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 boards, 2.9 assists, and 1.4 steals across 16 appearances with five starts.

The 6-foot-4 guard shot 39% on 4.8 three-point attempts in the G League regular season averaging a hair under 30 minutes per contest.

There was a report from Chicago sports reporter Daniel Greenberg that the Bulls did not offer Freeman-Liberty a contract which some may have taken to mean they did not attempt to retain him at all despite his strong showing this summer. But K.C. Johnson of NBA Sports Chicago clarified that the team had indeed been in contact with Freeman-Liberty’s representatives.

“The Bulls still explored ways to keep Freeman-Liberty,” Johnson wrote on July 22. “But Toronto’s opportunity proved too enticing because the Bulls no longer had any two-way contracts available.”

Chicago could have up to two open roster spots.

But, again, this is already a guard-heavy roster while Toronto is steps away from a full rebuild which could spell more opportunity for Freeman-Liberty.

Javon Freeman-Liberty Draws Comparison to Nets Starter

Hope that Freeman-Liberty would be able to stick on the roster evaporated with the Bulls re-signing restricted free agent Ayo Dosunmu and, more directly, adding Turkish swingman Onuralp Bitim on a two-way contract within hours of one another on July 21.

Wojnarowski announced Freeman-Liberty’s decision later that evening.

The immediate reaction harkened back to 2016 when the Bulls let Spencer Dinwiddie walk as they, even then, had a crowded backcourt.

“If keeping Carlik Jones and multiple two-way guys over Javon Freeman-Liberty turns out like keeping Isaiah Canaan, Michael Carter-Williams, and Jerian Grant over Spencer Dinwiddie, I am unfortunately going to be so annoying about it for another 10 years,” tweeted Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation in the wake of the events unfolding.

Chicago’s three two-way contract slots have been allocated to Bitim as well as second-year forward Justin Lewis, and rookie big man Adama Sanogo who also flashed during Summer League play.

O’Donnell was hardly alone in his sentiments.

The Bulls’ decision then was based in part on finances but also on the players’ pedigree as is fairly typical across the NBA.

Bulls Have Been Bitten Before

Dinwiddie, 30, has turned into a valuable role player after stints with the Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards. He is not the only instance of the Bulls cutting bait on a prospect too early with Cleveland Cavaliers wing Max Strus as another example.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas was not in charge of the Bulls for either of those decisions, though.

But Chicago also has an alarming number of draftees that have gone on to blossom elsewhere since he has taken over including Utah Jazz forward and 2023 Most Improved Player Lauri Markkanen and Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr., both of whom have said they were ready to move on by the time they were traded in 2021.

Perhaps that explains why Karnisovas has been reluctant to move any other key piece.