Bulls Buyout Target Off the Board as West Rival Bulks Up

With just 26 games left in the 2022-23 NBA season and the team riding a three-game losing streak down to the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, the Chicago Bulls are in desperate need of some help.

Alas, the trade deadline was a total bust for the Arturas Karnisovas-led front office, as the Bulls joined the Cleveland Cavaliers as one of just two teams league-wide not to make some kind of deal. Not only that — the dream of Lonzo Ball’s return is fading away like a Michael Jordan baseline J.

With all of that being the case, there’s a real sense that the team should look to the buyout market as a means toward improving its situation at the point.

To that end, the Bulls figure to have a handful of options for adding to its backcourt. However, one potential signee — who’s just one year removed from averaging 17 and eight for a playoff team — looks to be off the board.

Nearly-Free Agent PG Reggie Jackson to Sign With the Denver Nuggets

At the deadline, veteran guard Reggie Jackson — who had played a key role with the LA Clippers dating back to his signing with the club midway through the 2019-20 season — was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for journeyman pivot Mason Plumlee. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Jackson and the Hornets were working on a contract buyout.

Flash forward to now and, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Law Murray, Jackson is slated to sign with the Denver Nuggets once he becomes a free agent.

The Nuggets currently boast the best record in the Western Conference at 39-18, but the team is in need of backcourt depth.

Head coach Michael Malone seemingly lost faith in backup guard Bones Hyland recently and, after the baller walked off the Nuggets bench during a January 22 game amid frustration with his reduced role, he was eventually traded.

Before zeroing in on the Nuggets as his next team, Jackson had been namechecked by NBC Sports Chicago‘s Ryan Taylor as a potential buyout target for the Bulls. In 52 games (38 of which were starts) for the Clippers before getting moved, the 32-year-old averaged 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.5 boards in 25.7 minutes per outing.

Other Potential Point Guard Options for the Bulls

The Bulls may have missed the boat on Jackson, but multiple other backcourt options remain amid the post-deadline, contract buyout process. First and foremost, former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has been linked to the Bulls in the event that he gets bought out by the Utah Jazz (who acquired him from the Los Angeles Lakers).

Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest this season. However, The Athletic’s Tony Jones has reported that there’s a slight chance he remains in Salt Lake City for the rest of the year, and Jazz GM Justin Zanik has said that the club is “open to all sorts of possibilities with him.”

Five-time All-Star John Wall could also be targeted once he receives a buyout from the Houston Rockets, who brought him back over from the Clippers on Thursday. Wall made 34 appearances for Los Angeles pre-trade, averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Finally, there’s Patrick Beverley, who was just waived by the Orlando Magic after the Lakers sent him to the Sunshine State at the deadline. He averaged 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 45 games as the Lakers starting floor general.