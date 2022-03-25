Bulls Considered Landing Spot for Ex-No. 11 Overall Pick

The Chicago Bulls are second in the NBA in 3-point percentage. They shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc as a team.

However, the Bulls are 28th in the league in 3-pointers made per game, hitting only 10.9 a contest. After starting the season off strong, Chicago is just 3-10 over its last 13 games and has a record of 42-31.

Zach LaVine, Coby White and Lonzo Ball lead the Bulls in 3-pointers made. All three guys have made over 100 3-pointers. However, one general manager told Heavy that Chicago needs more shooting and Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk — who is an unrestricted free agent this summer — is a player the Bulls should pursue in free agency.

“I know the Bulls have almost made a big deal about not needing to shoot 3s and about how they’ve managed to be good even without that aspect of things in their game,” the GM told Heavy. “But look, you can see over time you’ve got to be able to shoot. You’ve got to have guys who can make shots and clear space in the lane and Monk is probably the one guy who can give that to them in a big way.

“Bring him off the bench and let him fire away. He would have been a target there if things had not worked out with Alex Caruso last summer. So they should have their mid-level (exception) this summer, they can give that to him and it will just really quickly transform how their bench looks, how their offense looks. It gives them a new dimension.”

Monk has played well for the Lakers this season. The 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft is only making $1.8 million this campaign and he will likely get a pay raise in the summer, which could prevent the Lakers from re-signing him.

Bulls Could Steal Monk from Lakers

Monk is averaging 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Lakers while shooting 46.8% from the field, 38.9% from beyond the arc and 77.7% from the free-throw line. He’s made 148 3-pointers, which would rank second on the Bulls behind LaVine.

According to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks, the Lakers will be able to re-sign Monk only by either offering him 120% of the veteran minimum (roughly $2 million) or using the taxpayer’s mid-level exception, estimated to be worth around $6.3 million.

The Bulls’ non-taxpayer mid-level exception is estimated to be worth around $10.3 million. However, keep in mind that Chicago will try to re-sign LaVine, who becomes an unrestricted free agent as well and will command max money on the open market.

The Bulls also have a bi-annual exception worth $4 million and a trade exception worth $5 million they could offer Monk, who has enjoyed his time with the Lakers despite the team being a walking disaster.

Monk Loves Playing for Lakers

Monk has had fun playing with the Lakers and would love to re-sign with them in free agency. Marcus Monk, Malik’s older brother and manager, spoke to Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his brother’s future.

“We’re very loyal people,” Marcus said. “The Lakers were calling him nonstop once free agency opened. So we don’t forget about that. On the other side, it is a business. … But I would love to see him in a Laker uniform.”

The Bulls would become more explosive on offense if they added Monk, who is an excellent shooter and high-flier. It will be fascinating to see if Chicago’s front office listens to the advice of the general manager who spoke to Heavy.