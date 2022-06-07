Shaq Drops Truth Bomb on Joining Michael Jordan’s Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are currently in the process of trying to re-sign Zach LaVine when he becomes a free agent in early July. But the team and its fans got hit with a bit of nostalgia and what could’ve been on Tuesday.

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal joined the “The Big Dye Lie” podcast and while discussing his disapproval of Kevin Durant’s decision to leave the Thunder in 2016 he said something interesting about the Bulls.

“When he was in OKC, he was the bus driver and everybody was on him and he couldn’t close,” O’Neal said. “And people were really curious like you can’t close and then you wanna join the team that beat you and then he don’t understand why everybody was upset about that. So, it’s supposed to be about competition. If I knew it was okay to join people, f*** I would have joined the Bulls.”

“I would have played with Mike (Jordan) and Scottie (Pippen) and then I would have left them and played in my hometown San Antonio with the Spurs. But, nah, I was like, nope. I want to beat all these guys.”

Talk about a super team that would’ve dominated the league in the late 1990s and maybe even further if that had happened.

What Could’ve Been

O’Neal became a free agent for the first time after the 1995-96 season. That season ended for O’Neal when his Orlando Magic was swept by the Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals.

During that season Shaq averaged 26.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 57.3% from the field. O’Neal of course would go on to sign with the Lakers in the summer of 1996 for a number of reasons including his lack of privacy while in Orlando and a rift with his head coach Brian Hill.

In the long run, it all worked out for Shaq as he went to win three straight championships with the Lakers from 2000-to 2002 and added a fourth championship with the Miami Heat in 2006 in route to a Hall of Fame career.

While it all worked out it’s fun to think about what a big three of Jordan, Pippen, and Shaq could’ve accomplished. Also if Shaq stayed with the team after Jordan’s retirement the Bulls would’ve likely been in much better shape.

Business at Hand

While it’s fun to think about what could’ve been in Shaq had joined the Bulls the team has bigger fish to fry right now. The first of which is trying to re-sign Zach LaVine and keep the core of the team together.

If the Bulls can re-sign LaVine then the team can turn their direction to try and improve the roster around the current core. If the Bulls were to lose LaVine they would have a dilemma on their hands.

Would the Bulls still keep the current core together and add some pieces or could they opt to blow things up and start over with their younger players like Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu? July is quickly approaching and the Bulls need to be prepared for every scenario.