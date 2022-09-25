Bulls Insider Sends Strong Message on Lonzo Ball’s Injury

The turning of the NBA calendar from one season to the next brings newfound hope to fans of all of the league’s 30 teams each and every year. However, Chicago Bulls fans have had more reason than most to be hyped for the coming of the 2022-23 campaign.

After all, the team has progressed to the point that it was sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings at the 2/3 point of the schedule last season. And the injuries that saw it freefall back to the middle of the playoff bracket — in particular, Lonzo Ball’s bum knee — have been past-tense situations.

That all changed, though, when it was revealed last week that Ball would be undergoing another surgical procedure on his knee, after which he’d be sidelined for an extended period of time.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Gimme the Hot Sauce, former Bulls player turned commentator Stacey King wasn’t sugar-coating the situation.

King Breaks Down the Impact of Ball’s Injury

Play

Just as others have, King spoke in grim terms when assessing the magnitude of Ball’s continued absence from the Bulls lineup.

“It’s a big blow because this is something that’s been going on all summer long. Everybody is wanting to know what’s Lonzo’s situation. We all know how important Lonzo is to this team and you know he’s a big reason this team could be a big threat,” King said.

When the Bulls revealed that Ball would be going under the knife once again, they included an initial timeline of six to eight weeks for his rehab process. As King noted on his podcast, though, the baller could be out of commission well beyond that period.

“Now it’s a situation where he’s going to be out six to eight weeks. They’re going to evaluate after that to see where they are. You might not see him back for a little bit.”

Because of the uncertainty regarding Ball’s return date, King believes that one of the team’s free agent signings has already become a bigger deal than many had thought when it occurred.

The Bulls Have Multiple Options

When the Bulls made the move to bring 36-year-old former All-Star Goran Dragic on board, some couldn’t envision a role for him beyond being an insurance policy for Ball. Regardless of whether or not that was the Bulls’ thinking in acquiring him, he’s definitely functioning in that capacity now.

“I tell you what, that signing for Goran Dragic is huge right now because now you got a veteran point guard who’s used to being a starter. He’s not going to play 30 minutes a night, but he’ll give you what he can in that 28 minutes.”

That said, Dragic won’t be the Bulls’ only option at the point while Ball is working his way back.

“Then you got young Ayo [Dosunmu] still there, you got [Alex] Caruso there. So, you got the guards… they can hold down the fort until ‘Zo gets back,” King added. “And it’s important to point out they’re saying they’re going to reevaluate the situation in four to six weeks. That doesn’t mean he’s going to be ready to play in four to six weeks, it’s more likely going to be a couple of months.”