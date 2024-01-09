Insider Sheds New Light on Bulls’ Approach to Upcoming Trade Deadline

The Chicago Bulls remain steadfast in their main goal ahead of the trade deadline.

“The Bulls continue to make former All-Star swingman Zach LaVine available on the trade market but are not, league sources say, looking to ship out multiple veterans and enter into a full-fledged rebuild,” wrote Marc Stein of The Stein Line on January 8.

“Potentially supporting such notions are the recent whispers that the Bulls have not completely ruled out using Lonzo Ball‘s insurance-covered contract in a trade to add talent.”

The Bulls have faced a non-existent trade market for the two-time All-Star, LaVine. This is despite both parties being open to a change. Chicago has gauged interest in him since last season’s deadline.

The Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Lakers are the most often-mentioned potential landing spots for LaVine.

None of the talks have progressed beyond the preliminary stage, though. LaVine returned from a 17-game absence to help secure back-to-back wins. He is averaging 12.0 points on 42.1% shooting overall and a 3-for-11 mark from deep off the bench in those games.

His injury history and ability to contribute to a winning situation have come into question. Especially with three years remaining on his five-year, $215.1 million contract.

Ball’s situation is even more perilous.

Lonzo Ball’s Trade Value Unclear After 2-Year Absence

Sidelined since January of the 2021-22 season, Ball has undergone three surgeries in hopes of resolving a knee injury that was initially projected to keep him out for two months at most. The Bulls applied for and received a $10.2 million exception for this season thanks to Ball’s injury.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $80 million contract with a $21.4 million player option for the final year. His most recent surgery was a cartilage replacement, a rarity at this level.

It does appear to have been successful so far, though.

“Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball was in town last week and his optimism for a return remains intact,” said NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on December 28. “Donovan said ‘hopefully in January he’ll start running.’ The Bulls have ruled Ball out for this season and January will mark two years since his last NBA game.”

That date is fast approaching. The anniversary of Ball’s last game, January 14, falls between a pair of road dates against the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls have gone 76-86 since Ball went down.

It is unclear how much value Ball’s contract has on the trade market. Is also unclear if teams that might be interested in such a move would also entertain bringing on LaVine.

Even with Ball’s salary covered, the two moves often happen on opposite ends of similar deals.

Bulls Could Look to Add Talent at Trade Deadline

“Chicago … has the option to take on salary by trying to construct a deal with Ball’s contract and a trade partner that would be looking to lower its payroll by acquiring Ball and inheriting the Bulls’ insurance payments,” Stein wrote. “The Bulls certainly aren’t known for such payroll-increasing moves … but it is a pathway for them to consider.”

The Bulls have only gone into the luxury tax once. They are $1.7 million below the luxury tax threshold, per Spotrac. Going over that for a sub-.500 team is a tough sell, particularly with ownership’s preexisting stance on spending.