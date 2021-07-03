Bulls Will Have to Part With Valuable Veteran to Fill PG Void: Analyst Says

The Chicago Bulls‘ coaching staff and perhaps most importantly, star Zach LaVine loves Thaddeus Young. However, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report the Bulls will likely have to part ways with the beloved and still very valuable veteran if they’re going to fill their void at point guard.

Favale engineered a trade between the Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets that would land Chicago Spencer Dinwiddie in a sign-and-trade deal for Young and a 2022 second-round pick.

Favale Says The Bulls are in Win-Now Mode

The B/R writer implied there is a sense of urgency within the Bulls’ front office. He wrote:

Rival teams should view the Bulls as ripe for some selling. They missed the play-in tournament after surrendering a small ransom to get Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine’s pending free agency puts them in a precarious position. Chicago, on the other hand, must act like a buyer if it intends to keep LaVine beyond this season. And that’s presumably the plan, otherwise why make the Vooch trade at all?

Favale is correct. LaVine’s contract status mixed with Vucevic’s age (31 in August) and the haul Chicago gave up to bring him to the team equals a need to see results in the upcoming season.

Quite honestly, if the Bulls don’t make the playoffs next season and perhaps win a first-round series, there should be some serious questions asked about the team’s core.

At that point, the entire roster could be had–perhaps with the exception of LaVine.

Favale Has Dinwiddie Filling the PG Void Dinwiddie was an All-Star who averaged more than 20 points per game in the 2019-20 season before suffering a torn ACL in December 2020. Stylistically, he seems like an ideal backcourt mate for LaVine. Favale talks about Dinwiddie doing “the trick.” Beefing up the point guard spot is a must. LaVine and Coby White are “just fine” passers—LaVine has improved a great deal—but “just fine” doesn’t cut the mustard. Running sets through Vooch, a viable playmaking hub, isn’t enough on its own. Bringing in Spencer Dinwiddie does the trick. His vision on the move is underappreciated, and the pressure he puts on the rim should endure another torn-ACL recovery. He conducts surgical drives through changes of pace rather than explosion. Where Does Thad Come in?

Favale acknowledges Dinwiddie may prefer to play in Los Angeles, but is more apt to follow the biggest contract. He also digs into Young’s contract situation and fit with the Nets.

Dinwiddie may prefer Los Angeles, but he’s also open to just getting “the bag,” per the New York Daily News‘ Kristian Winfield. The Bulls will have to pay him enough to outstrip other potential suitors but can do worse things than inflate the salary of starting-caliber quarterback for three years. Thaddeus Young’s own contract ($14.2 million) should be large enough to match Dinwiddie’s next pay grade. Chicago has other smaller deals to include if it’s not. Brooklyn might want more back in a Dinwiddie sign-and-trade, but this presupposes more will be available. First-round picks aren’t as valuable to a win-now superteam, and Young is the ideal defensive presence and decision-maker for small-ball 5 lineups.

Young is a strong defender, an excellent passer and an underrated post scorer. His hook shot in or just outside the lane felt like one of the most automatic shots the team could turn to last season.

Young converted 57% of his hooks, and while the Nets wouldn’t look to him to score often, it is a nice option to have when looking to give Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or James Harden a breather.

You’ve heard it before, but this might be one of those trades that works for both teams, though Young would be sorely missed in Chicago, and much appreciated in Brooklyn.

Also Read: