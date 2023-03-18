East GM Sets the Record Straight on Bulls’ Lackluster Trade Deadline

More than a month has passed since the NBA trade deadline came and went, but Chicago Bulls fans continue to scratch their heads at what transpired. Or, more accurately, what didn’t.

Chicago was one of just two teams in the whole of the Association — the other being the Cleveland Cavaliers — that didn’t make some kind of move ahead of the deadline. And while Patrick Beverley was later added on the buyout market, the Bulls’ oddly constructed roster continues to run at a deficit in an increasingly difficult Eastern Conference.

As one rival GM sees it, though, Bulls VP Arturas Karnisovas and his brain trust shouldn’t be raked over the coals for their perceived inaction.

“Everyone gets pissed about what teams did not do at the deadline but really, there was not much that was open to them,” the East GM told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

“They could have traded [Alex] Caruso, there were offers there for him, but nothing that was going to change that dynamic much on that roster. If anything, they would have lost one of the few stabilizers they’ve got. And they explored the market for Coby White, they just did not find anything — especially contract-wise — that they wanted.”

That’s not to say that the Bulls are content with where they’re at now — the front office is simply waiting for a better opportunity to improve.

“I do not think they are in love with the mix they have, it was more just, nothing presented itself that was going to make them better.”

Michael Jordan Selling the Charlotte Hornets?

Bulls legend turned Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan appears to be moving toward the next chapter of his unprecedented hardwood journey. As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday, the 60-year-old is working to sell off a majority stake in his franchise.

Jordan is said to be “engaged in serious talks” to sell out to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin, as well as Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall.

Wrote Wojnarowski:

No deal is imminent, but there’s significant momentum on a sale that would eventually install Plotkin and Schnall as the co-governors of the Hornets, sources said.

If the sale does go through, His Airness is expected to retain a minority stake in the club, per Woj. Jordan originally purchased his controlling interest in the Hornets in 2010 for $275 million. In December, Sportico gave the team a valuation of $1.77 billion.

DeMar DeRozan & Zach LaVine Make History

During Chicago’s 139-131 win in double OT over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine had about as good a game as any two-man combo could have.

DeRozan dropped 44 in the contest, while LaVine finished with 39 points of his own, making them just the second duo in Bulls history to finish with 39-plus points apiece in a single contest.

Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the first to accomplish the feat, scoring 44 and 40, respectively, during a February 1996 bout with the Indiana Pacers.

“We’ve done that close before,” LaVine said after the game via NBC Sports Chicago. “Obviously, double OT we knew what we had to do. Two guys get it going like that, it’s just picking your poison. [DeRozan] had it going so much in the first half. In the second half, you know what he does in the fourth quarter. I was just trying to complement him. Once they started doubling him, I picked my spots to give him some time off the ball. It worked out in the end. We understand who we are as players.”