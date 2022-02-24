‘He’s the League MVP’: Tristan Thompson Praises New Bulls Teammate

The newest member of the Chicago Bulls, 2016 NBA champion Tristan Thompson, knows what it takes to win in this league. And he’s seeing a lot of that in his new teammates.

An 11-year veteran with playoff experience abound, Thompson joined the Bulls by way of a contract buyout with the Indiana Pacers, who acquired him in a deal with the Sacramento Kings ahead of the February 10th trade deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with reports of the 30-year old’s intent to sign with the Bulls after reaching a buyout agreement with the Pacers late last week:

The Indiana Pacers will waive center Tristan Thompson, coach Rick Carlisle says. Thompson will sign a new deal with the Chicago Bulls after he clears waivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2022

He’s averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds between 34 appearances with the two teams this season.

Now in Chicago, the Bulls’ front office brass is hopeful that Tristan Thompson’s past experience will play a part in the team’s hopes for a deep playoff run–both on and off the court.

And based on quite literally the smallest sample size available, his initial interview with the Windy City media, it seems like the 30-year old is up for the task.

Thompson: ‘I Just Play Hard’

Following the Chicago Bulls’ first practice after the NBA’s All-Star break, a wide-grinned Tristan Thompson spoke with the local media (via the Athletic) about his and the team’s expectations.

He focused on his championship experience, something that only one other teammate can offer:

…I’ve been part of championship-level teams, won a championship, been with Hall of Fame players and took stuff I learned from them. I think it’s only fair and right in this game of basketball, you’ve got to pay it forward. I was fortunate to spend time with one of the greatest players and he taught me a lot, so it’s only right that I share that wisdom to the younger generation. If I can help whoever it is on this team to get 1 percent better with what I bring to the table, then I’ve done a good job.

Thompson was the starting center for the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals in seven games. He averaged a double-double (10.3 points, 10.1 rebounds) for the series.

That championship win came against the 2016 league-MVP in Stephen Curry.

But with the Bulls, Thompson feels he’s playing alongside, not against, an MVP candidate in DeMar DeRozan:

Right now, he’s the league MVP in my eyes…Flat-out. What he’s been able to do with Zach out, with ‘Zo out, with AC out. Vooch was out for a little bit, too. For him to be able to just hold the fort down and keep that ship riding high, I mean, that’s what an MVP does.

At 32-years old, DeRozan is averaging a career-high 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season.

He’s certainly in the MVP conversation but has stiff competition in Giannis Anteotkounmpo, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic.

Regardless, Thompson’s claim and overall presence at his first Bulls practice showed exactly what this team is hoping he’ll offer off the floor and in the locker room.

Now, he just has to show Chicago that on the floor he’s worth the price tag.

Because for a mid-season addition, Thompson commanded a somewhat significant compensation.

Thompson’s Bulls Contract

As insider Eric Pincus reported in the aftermath, this addition comes at an above-average price for Chicago:

The Chicago Bulls used thier bi-annual exception to sign Tristan Thompson – which means Chicago won't have thier BAE this summer — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) February 21, 2022

The bi-annual exception, or BAE, is able to be used by teams who are operating over the cap, oftentimes contenders.

But, as the name suggests, it can only be used once every two years.

With the Thompson signing, the Bulls will now be ineligible to use it in the upcoming offseason, following their inaugural year behind the DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine core.

It’s a hefty gamble on Chicago’s part given that context, but with how well their season’s going, can you blame them?

Furthermore, it’s likely that the $1-million payday (as Pincus reports) is what it took to beat out Eastern Conference rivals for Tristan Thompson’s services.

The 11-year veteran is an NBA champion, with 83 postseason appearances on his resume. Expect that the Chicago Bulls sold him on their vision of winning another, and a significant role as their backup big.

Now it’s on him to deliver.

