Twitter Reacts to Bulls Acquiring Lonzo Ball in Sign-and-Trade Deal

The Chicago Bulls finally have their point guard.

Just seconds after the start of free agency on Monday, the Bulls acquired Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Chicago Bulls are sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans for Lonzo Ball, who's signing a four-year, $85M contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Ball, who played for the Pelicans the last two seasons, was a restricted free agent. It was widely known the Bulls were interested in acquiring him, as they pursued to UCLA alum at the trade deadline.

The only question about the potential linkage was whether the Pelicans would match the Bulls’ offer. Ultimately, the Pelicans decided to take on Satoransky and Temple for veteran leadership, or perhaps future trade pieces rather than losing Ball for nothing. Also, there is a chance the second-round selection the Bulls surrendered could turn out to be valuable.

In Ball, the Bulls finally have the floor general they sorely needed in 2020-21. Ball, who doesn’t turn 24 until October, had the best season of his career this past campaign.

Ball averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals per game while shooting just under 38% from three-point range and 78% from the free-throw line. Ball has worked tirelessly on his game since coming into the league.

At one point, Ball made a shade over 30% of his threes and was woefully inconsistent at the line converting just under 42% of his foul shots in his second year in the NBA. Kudos to him for remaking his shooting form and gaining comfortability with shooting. It has turned him into a valuable player, and an even richer man.

Here is the Twitter reaction to the Bulls acquiring Ball.

Twitter Reacts to Bulls Landing Ball

The Arturas Karnisovas Fan Club shared a sentiment that many Bulls fans are likely feeling on Monday. He is thankful to Chicago’s front office for their aggression and the willingness to fill a need.

Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rIaed8ArgP — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) August 2, 2021

Ball had gained a reputation as a bad shooter, but over the course of the past two seasons, he has put up the numbers that should’ve shifted that narrative. StatMuse gave us the cold-hard facts about Ball’s three-point makes in relation to several more prominent players, most of whom have better reputations as shooters, but who were inferior to Ball in that category last year–at least from a standpoint of pure makes.

Lonzo Ball last season made more threes than: Trae Young

Paul George

Bradley Beal

Khris Middleton

Devin Booker

Seth Curry

LeBron James He averaged 14.6 PPG on 41/38/78%, all career-highs. pic.twitter.com/B2NGGI27eN — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 2, 2021

SBNation’s Ricky O’Donnell had a poignant take immediately after the Bulls acquired Ball. He referenced the Bulls’ potential improving reputation with players in the NBA.

Lonzo picking the Bulls in minute one of free agency does give me a little bit of faith the public perception of the team has changed with the new front office — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) August 2, 2021

Of course, there is always one. Chicago Sun-Times Bulls beat writer Joe Cowley did give the team props for acquiring Ball, but he also took the opportunity to poo poo Chicago’s new backcourt in comparison to the Miami Heat, who just signed Kyle Lowry.

Lowry/Butler > LaVine/Ball …. but still a great start to FA for AK. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) August 2, 2021

Potential Starting 5

No matter what anyone says, even if the Bulls don’t make any more deals that affect the starting lineup, this group is vastly improved and give Chicago playoff hopes.

PG – Lonzo Ball

SG – Zach LaVine

SF – Patrick Williams

PF – Thaddeus Young

C – Nikola Vucevic

Stay tuned, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, Bulls president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas says he isn’t done.

Artūras Karnišovas on trade deadline day: "We're not done." Remember, he tried to trade for Ball on the same day he acquired Nikola Vucevic. They're also not done with free agency. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) August 2, 2021

