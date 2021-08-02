Twitter Reacts to Bulls Acquiring Lonzo Ball in Sign-and-Trade Deal

The Chicago Bulls finally have their point guard.
Just seconds after the start of free agency on Monday, the Bulls acquired Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per the Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Ball, who played for the Pelicans the last two seasons, was a restricted free agent. It was widely known the Bulls were interested in acquiring him, as they pursued to UCLA alum at the trade deadline.
The only question about the potential linkage was whether the Pelicans would match the Bulls’ offer. Ultimately, the Pelicans decided to take on Satoransky and Temple for veteran leadership, or perhaps future trade pieces rather than losing Ball for nothing. Also, there is a chance the second-round selection the Bulls surrendered could turn out to be valuable.
In Ball, the Bulls finally have the floor general they sorely needed in 2020-21. Ball, who doesn’t turn 24 until October, had the best season of his career this past campaign.
Ball averaged a career-high 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals per game while shooting just under 38% from three-point range and 78% from the free-throw line. Ball has worked tirelessly on his game since coming into the league.
At one point, Ball made a shade over 30% of his threes and was woefully inconsistent at the line converting just under 42% of his foul shots in his second year in the NBA. Kudos to him for remaking his shooting form and gaining comfortability with shooting. It has turned him into a valuable player, and an even richer man.
Here is the Twitter reaction to the Bulls acquiring Ball.
Twitter Reacts to Bulls Landing Ball
The Arturas Karnisovas Fan Club shared a sentiment that many Bulls fans are likely feeling on Monday. He is thankful to Chicago’s front office for their aggression and the willingness to fill a need.
Ball had gained a reputation as a bad shooter, but over the course of the past two seasons, he has put up the numbers that should’ve shifted that narrative. StatMuse gave us the cold-hard facts about Ball’s three-point makes in relation to several more prominent players, most of whom have better reputations as shooters, but who were inferior to Ball in that category last year–at least from a standpoint of pure makes.
SBNation’s Ricky O’Donnell had a poignant take immediately after the Bulls acquired Ball. He referenced the Bulls’ potential improving reputation with players in the NBA.
Of course, there is always one. Chicago Sun-Times Bulls beat writer Joe Cowley did give the team props for acquiring Ball, but he also took the opportunity to poo poo Chicago’s new backcourt in comparison to the Miami Heat, who just signed Kyle Lowry.
Potential Starting 5
No matter what anyone says, even if the Bulls don’t make any more deals that affect the starting lineup, this group is vastly improved and give Chicago playoff hopes.
- PG – Lonzo Ball
- SG – Zach LaVine
- SF – Patrick Williams
- PF – Thaddeus Young
- C – Nikola Vucevic
Stay tuned, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson, Bulls president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas says he isn’t done.
