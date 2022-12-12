Bulls Twitter Goes Scorched Earth on Zach LaVine Following Overtime Loss

Fans were not happy to see the Chicago Bulls lose to the Atlanta Hawks in overtime, 123-122. With the loss dropping the Bulls to 11-15 on the season, Bulls fans singled out Zach LaVine. While LaVine finished with an efficient 21 points on nine-for-16 shooting, he also surrendered seven turnovers. Some Bulls fans took a shot at him for what they believe is hiw low basketball IQ.

I’m sorry but @ZachLaVine basketball IQ is terrible! That was my favorite player but I’m starting to lose faith in him. One handed pass to the left side of the post with his right hand…Really?? Smh — Drizz (@YoungPaper7414) December 12, 2022

Others pointed out that LaVine struggles in crunchtime compared to everyone else on the floor, which is not a good look since the Bulls are paying him the max.

I adore Zach Lavine but let’s call a thing a thing. Why is literally every player on the floor from BOTH teams more clutch then you?? Even more so why is your decision making complete shit when it matters most? I just don’t get it. You’re a max player dude. — bae ♡ (@IoveIani) December 12, 2022

More Bulls fans piled on the notion that LaVine is overpaid, declaring the amount of money that the Bulls are paying him – $215 million over five years – as “robbery.”

zach lavine just pulled the biggest robbery in NBA history 215million just to chuck shots up…. i promise you if you give the ball to Pwill he would have better stats then lavine — Emeka (@Emeka3x) December 12, 2022

Other fans were advocating for the Bulls to trade LaVine for little to no assets back after the Bulls lost.

Send Zach Lavine to Hong Kong for Yao Ming and a season supply of Kung Pao Chicken https://t.co/k2Tt6mbtUz — Austin Holman (@austinholman03) December 12, 2022

In 22 games this season, LaVine has averaged 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three. LaVine is also averaging 2.5 turnovers a game.

Zach LaVine Not on Trade Market

In a December 10 Bleacher Report story, Eric Pincus wrote that NBA teams are keeping a close eye on the Bulls because they

“Everyone is watching Chicago very closely,” an NBA source told Pincus. “They’re so poorly constructed, they need to blow it up.”

To blow it up, the Bulls would have to trade LaVine, among others, to blow their squad up. Pincus reported that, for the time being, the Bulls have not put LaVine on the market, but if they did, there would be teams interested in acquiring him.

“Chicago could also look to move LaVine (after Jan. 15), who re-signed on a five-year, $215.2 million contract this summer. His name hasn’t buzzed yet on the rumor mill, but Chicago could find willing suitors if it made the two-time All-Star available,” Pincus said.

Pincus Explains Why Bulls May Want to Start Over

In his article, Pincus explained why it could be in the Bulls’ best interest to start over knowing what assets they may have to give up if they don’t.

“Chicago gave up a lot to get Vučević (32) and needs to win the lottery (top four) to avoid giving its selection to the Magic,” Pincus said. “The decision to blow it up must come quickly while the Bulls (10-14) are in range of a high pick. Five teams sit on just seven wins—a good week or two could push Chicago entirely out of range. The Bulls also owe the Spurs a heavily protected first to the Spurs for DeRozan.”

Pincus also said that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in acquiring some of the Bulls’ best players and what kind of deal they could offer for them.

“According to NBA sources, the Lakers are interested in both Vučević and DeRozan. If L.A. is willing to give up two first-round picks (2027 and 2029) along with Russell Westbrook as a buy-out candidate, the Bulls may end up in a better lottery position to retain their pick in June. This is the draft to do it,” Pincus said.