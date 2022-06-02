Bulls Champ Sounds Off on Warriors Dynasty

The 2022 NBA Finals get underway on Thursday night with the Golden State Warriors taking on the Boston Celtics. The Warriors are trying to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons with this being their fifth trip to the finals in that span.

With what this Warriors team has accomplished it only makes sense that they are compared to other dynasties. Some have even compared this Warriors team to the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls of the 1990s.

Those Bulls of course won six championships in eight seasons. In the two seasons, the Bulls didn’t win in that span(’94 and ’95) Jordan was retired in 1994 and came back midway through the 1995 season.

No team has been able to accomplish what the Bulls did during that run since, but if the Warriors can win the championship this season they’ll take a step in that direction.

Former Bull Weighs In

With the Warriors vying for their fourth championship in eight seasons a former Chicago Bull has given his thoughts on the Warriors dynasty. B.J. Armstrong joined “Sports Seriously” on USA Today and was very complimentary of what the Warriors have built.

“As I look at this and Bob Myers being a friend and Steve Kerr playing with him for many years in Chicago,” said Armstrong, “the one thing that I definitely want to highlight there is their scouting staff. The ability to find the Jordan Poole’s, the Jonathan Kuminga’s, and these young players, James Wiseman. So when you infuse young talent along with experience you have an opportunity to have what’s called sustained excellence over a length of time.”

“For them to be able to infuse all of these young players give their scouting department high, high praise for identifying these players who can play at this level but more importantly the leadership of Steph Curry and these guys taking these young guys under their wing… For allowing these players to come in at their own pace and more importantly give them an opportunity to win while their learning on the job.”

That’s definitely high praise from a three-time NBA Champion. Armstrong also has ties to the Warriors as he played for the team from 1995-to 97 after he left the Bulls.

Armstrong’s Career

Armstrong was drafted by the Bulls with the 18th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft. He would play for the Bulls for six seasons and was a part of the Bulls’ first three-peat from 1991-93. Armstrong was also named an All-Star during the 1994 season with the Bulls.

After he left the Bulls Armstrong spent two seasons with the Warriors. He then joined the Charlotte Hornets in 1997 and played there through part of the 1998-99 season, but then signed with Orland Magic in March of ’99.

For his final season, Armstrong re-signed with the Chicago Bulls and played out his final season before retiring in 2000. He wasn’t done with the Bulls though, he stepped into a front-office role after retiring and remained in that role until 2003 then became a scout for the team until 2005.