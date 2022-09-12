Bulls Rumors: Former Top-10 Pick Linked to Title Contender

There will always be some level of “what if?” when it comes to former Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen. The Bulls were seemingly in store for a front-row seat to his continued development when they traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Markannen landed a four-year deal with the Cavs worth $67 million in what was a three-team sign-and-trade bringing Derrick Jones Jr. to Chicago.

Then the Cavs deployed Markkanen at small forward.

That wrinkle in the big man’s utilization immediately raised his potential ceiling and further threatened to make the Bulls look bad for essentially giving him away. Markkanen was traded to the Utah Jazz this summer. But an injury to Boston Celtics offseason acquisition Danilo Gallinari could bring Marrkanen back to the Eastern Conference.

Markannen Fit to Replace Gallinari

“After an underwhelming start to his career in Cleveland following a four-year deal inked last season,” writes Brian Robb for MassLive.com, “he was part of the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster last week. Markkanen is a younger, better version of Gallinari at age 25.”

They are certainly comparable, per Basketball-Reference.