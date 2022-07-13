Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Deal Ex Top-10 Pick to Land Defensive Stopper

NBA free agency has died down some now that most of the top players have already been signed. While there are some players that are still available at this point most teams are probably done with the free agency market for now including the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls achieved their goal of continuity this summer as they re-signed Zach LaVine to a max contract of five years $215 million. Keeping LaVine keeps the team’s core together which is what the front office was hoping for.

The Bulls did manage to add veterans Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic on cheap contracts to help bolster the roster. One area of need Chicago hasn’t addressed yet is defense, but at this point, it looks like the team will have to make a trade if they want to address it.

Proposed Trade

In a new article from Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, he proposes a trade for each team after free agency. For the Bulls he has them trying to address their defense by trading Coby White to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Josh Green and two future second-round picks.

White looked redundant with Chicago last season, and then the franchise added two more backcourt players (rookie Dalen Terry and veteran Goran Dragic). Even if the Bulls are fans of White, they could probably acknowledge that a shoot-first combo guard isn’t exactly a necessity. Green, on the other hand, could (eventually) check a big box as a perimeter stopper. He hasn’t shown a ton to this point in his career, but maybe that—plus a need for more shot-creation—could be a reason for the Mavericks to let him go. If he realizes his defensive potential and finds an offensive niche, he will be a longtime lineup fixture.

Green played in 67 games for the Mavericks this past season averaging 4.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. He shot 50.8% from the field and 35.9% from three.

If the Bulls were to make this trade they would be betting on Green’s upside. So far Chicago hasn’t found a trade they like for White, but at this time they might just be better off keeping him until they find a trade they like.

Wing Depth

While the Bulls do need some help on the defensive end of the floor the team is already loaded with wings. LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, and the recently drafted Dalen Terry all play on the wing so it’s hard to imagine the Bulls would trade for another wing that hasn’t shown much early in his career.

With Chicago in a win-now situation, the team is more likely to look for players that can help contribute right away. While it’s still possible that White could be traded the Bulls haven’t shown that they are desperate to get rid of him yet.

If the Bulls do move White it will likely be in exchange for one of the team’s needs like rim protection or a three-and-d wing. Time and health will ultimately tell how much more time White has in Chicago.