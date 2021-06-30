Bulls Urged to Team Zach LaVine With Superstar to Form ‘Lethal Backcourt’

The trade and free-agent signing concepts aren’t going to stop when it comes to the Chicago Bulls. The team’s management group has put it into win-now mode thanks to a trade that brought Nikola Vucevic, but cost Chicago a lottery pick in the 2021 NBA Draft as well.

Chicago has a budding superstar in Zach LaVine heading into the final year of his contract, Vucevic, and a young prospect in Patrick Williams whom the fanbase is trusting to take a major step next season.

Does it sound like there is a lot of pressure in the United Center? It’s because there is, but ESPN analyst Jay Williams (h/t FanSided’s Daniel Greenberg) would love to see LaVine get some assistance in the form of Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

Greenberg tweeted Williams’ quote:

“I would love to see Damian Lillard and Zach Lavine in Chicago. One of the most lethal backcourts that can ever exist. Put these dudes together.”

It is safe to say, Williams would have some company on this train of thought if you polled most members of the Bulls fanbase.

The 5-For-1 Trade Would Work Financially

Lillard is moving into the first year of a super-max deal with the Blazers next season. He’s set to make $39 million during the 2021-22 campaign. If the Bulls are going to absorb that kind of contract in a trade, they will have to send a good piece of coin back to Portland.

It is impossible to find fair value for a player of Lillard’s caliber. However, that is predicament Portland could find itself in if he wants out, or if the team considers itself too far away from contention to continue to build around the 31-year-old point guard.

In either case, here is the framework of a trade that might produce the “lethal backcourt” Williams mentioned.

Bulls get: Damian Lillard

Blazers get: Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, Patrick Williams, Coby White, Troy Brown Jr. and the 2026 first-round pick

The only feasible way for the Bulls to wind up with Lillard is to give up Williams. That’s probably the last thing Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley want to do, but adding Lillard to a Chicago Big 3 that includes LaVine and Vucevic makes Chicago a real threat in the Eastern Conference.

When there is a chance to make that sort of splash, it seems like the kind of deal a front office has to make. Chicago hasn’t always been the most aggressive team when it comes to executing trades, but AKME seemed to buck the trend with the Vucevic deal. Will that sort of daring approach to player personnel moves continue?

If Not Dame, Then Who?

Chicago has to address its point guard situation, one way or another.

If they don’t elect to chase a big fish like Lillard, the next best thing would probably be to try and pry Lonzo Ball away from the New Orleans Pelicans. Like Lauri Markkanen, Ball is a restricted free agent, so the Pelicans will have an opportunity to match any offer sheet the Bulls, or the New York Knicks (who also might be interested) present.

There is also the chance Chicago could sign Spencer Dinwiddie. He isn’t a restricted free agent, so Dinwiddie will likely sign with the highest-bidder who also offers him a favorable situation. That could be Chicago.

