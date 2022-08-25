Bulls Star Zach LaVine Celebrates Major Family Milestone

While he was able to reach new heights with the Chicago Bulls last season, netting his second All-Star appearance and experiencing playoff basketball for the very first time, Zach LaVine may be having an even better summer.

In July, the 27-year-old — who averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 boards and 4.5 assists in 2021-22 — put pen to paper on a new, five-year contract with the Windy City Crew, one that will pay him well over $200 million in total. As incredible as that was, though, LaVine’s biggest blessing came over the weekend.

As announced by the Bulls cornerstone and his wife, Hunter, via Instagram on Wednesday, the pair just welcomed their first child into the world.

Saint Thomas LaVine was born on Sunday, August 21, tipping the scales at eight pounds and 12 ounces. “My heart in human form. I love you, baby boy!” Hunter wrote in her post.

LaVine Is Hyped for the Big Change

In the weeks preceding the child’s birth, the two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion noted that his first foray into fatherhood would undoubtedly be a game-changer in every aspect of his life.

“It’s going to be a completely new experience for me,” LaVine told People earlier this month. “I think I’ll be able to adjust, but you know, knowing that it’s going to be more about [the baby] and my wife, and obviously my job has its demands.”

Regardless of what those demands are, LaVine knows full well that his young family is his No. 1 on the priority list.

“It’ll be fun to adjust the season,” LaVine added. “Now, everything comes second and what’s most important is making sure we start our family right, and making sure the baby’s healthy, my wife’s healthy, and getting everything on track, and then basketball.”

The Secret to Dosunmu’s Success

After capably filling in as a starter in the wake of the Bulls’ myriad injuries last season, Ayo Dosunmu is primed to play big minutes once again in 2022-23. He clearly wants to make the most of the opportunity, too, going viral in recent weeks for looking completely shredded on the court.

Appearing on ESPN AM 1000’s The Waddle and Silvy Show on Thursday, Dosunmu said that he weighs around 204 pounds right now, which is not much more than what he was listed at as a rookie last season. Nevertheless, his body looks night-and-day different (in the best way possible).

The Chicago native says that the metamorphosis is largely the result of an improved diet.

“I got much stronger,” Dosunmu said, as relayed by NBC Sports Chicago. “I cut out all the bad-eating foods, really tried to lock in. Cut out juice. Cut out pop, all of that, and tried to really eat better and get my body better. I’ve been feeling good.”

