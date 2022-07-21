Bulls Star Back to Slam Dunk Championship Form in Viral Clip

The Chicago Bulls are in full offseason mode as the Summer League has come to an end and free agency has quieted down. In free agency, the team was able to achieve their main goal of continuity as they re-signed All-Star Zach LaVine to a five-year $212 million max contract.

The Bulls were also able to add veterans Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic to inexpensive contracts to help bolster the roster. Chicago will mostly run it back with their core hoping they can be healthy after an injury-riddled season.

The Bulls got off to a 27-13 start and were in first place in the Eastern Conference before the injuries hit. LaVine, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso all sustained injuries as the Bulls tumbled to a 46-36 record and finished sixth in the conference.

Back to Form

LaVine missed time with a knee injury but was able to play through the pain for most of the season. After the season LaVine underwent a successful scope surgery on his knee.

Since the surgery, LaVine has been working out to try and get himself ready for the upcoming season. In a new video clip that surfaced on Twitter yesterday of LaVine, it looks like he’s getting back to his Slam Dunk Championship form.

Yeah I think Zach LaVine is ready to go. (Video via @UltimateHoops) pic.twitter.com/DAI2KM9QvA — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 19, 2022

LaVine having his explosiveness back will certainly be huge for the Bulls as he could become the team’s top scoring option again. If nothing else LaVine returning to form could mean that he and DeRozan could split the primary scoring role responsibilities which will lighten the load on DeRozan.

With LaVine getting back into form the Bulls could look to take a step forward this season. However, his health isn’t the only concern for the team as they approach the season.

Slow Rehab

After Ball went down with his injured knee in January he wasn’t able to return for the rest of the season. The Bulls guard tried to start his return in March but couldn’t ramp up his rehab enough to get back on the court.

Ball has been rehabbing back home in Los Angeles this summer but the Bulls have kept a close eye on his progress. Recently the team has said that Ball is making progress but not as quickly as they’d like.

The Bulls are of course still hopeful that Ball will be ready in time for the start of the season but if he isn’t it would be a big hit for the team. Ball’s defensive presence, three-point shooting, and ball were huge for Chicago last season.

While the Bulls do have depth in the backcourt, Ball was a crucial part of the team’s early season success. If Ball can’t play early in the season the team could turn to Ayo Dosunmu, who started 40 games last season, or recently signed veteran Goran Dragic.

If Ball isn’t ready for the start of the season the biggest question for the Bulls will be how long before he returns. If Ball is going to miss a chunk of the season then the team could look to make a trade to fill the void.