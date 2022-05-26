Zach LaVine Could Team Up With MVP Finalist & ‘Watch the Rings Roll in’

The Chicago Bulls are officially on Zach LaVine watch as they wait and see what the coveted free agent will decide when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in early July. Ever since the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks the Bulls have been inundated with rumors of LaVine signing elsewhere this summer.

The San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trailblazers, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks have all been named as possible suitors for LaVine’s services. Some have speculated that the reason LaVine could leave is that he became unhappy playing the second scoring option to DeMar DeRozan.

Watch the Rings Roll in

All of those teams that were mentioned wouldn’t necessarily be the best fit for LaVine. In a new article from Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, he takes a look at all of the teams that have been rumored to be interested in LaVine and he believes the Mavericks would be a perfect fit.

At some point in the somewhat near future, an All-Star is going to look at Luka Doncic and realize he is their ticket to multiple championships. Doncic is in the Western Conference finals with no teammates close to LaVine’s level. Pair the two of them with the 3-and-D infrastructure Dallas has already built and watch the rings roll in.

Doncic and LaVine would certainly make for an exciting and formidable pairing. If LaVine were to choose Dallas it’s likely that he would request a sign and trade so that he could still get the max contract of five years at $212 million that only the Bulls can offer him. Quinn also discussed in his article what that trade could look like.

Jalen Brunson would likely be at the center of any such negotiations, either going to Chicago or a third team in another sign-and-trade. Brunson does not have to participate. Dallas can offer picks, though it should be noted that the 2023 selection they owe the Knicks is protected in such a way that Dallas can’t trade any first-rounders until 2027. That’s a solvable problem, though. If they need to unlock more draft capital, they can simply negotiate the removal of the protections on the pick owed to the Knicks next year. That’s a nice metaphor for where the Mavericks stand here. It’s not likely, but it’s workable, at least moreso than it would be for the Lakers. If LaVine forces the issue, it’s downright possible. The same is true of Johnson’s last proposed suitor.

Bulls Still the Favorites

While there has been a lot of smoke around LaVine potentially leaving some believe that it’s just a tactic by Klutch Sports to increase LaVine’s value. An Eastern Conference general manager recently told Heavy’s Sean Deveney that the Bulls are still the favorites to sign LaVine.

The Bulls can still give LaVine the most money and a chance to make the playoffs every season. While there has been some speculation that he grew unhappy playing second fiddle to DeMar DeRozan some of that can be attributed to his injured knee. LaVine also recruited DeRozan to join the Bulls.

Rumors will likely continue to run rampant surrounding LaVine as free agency approaches. Only time will tell what LaVine will decide when he officially becomes a free agent.