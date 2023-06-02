For a player who had some people concerned about the state of his knees — and equally concerned about the state of his mammoth contract — Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine did well to quiet the chatter with a killer back half of the season.

During the stretch running from January 6 to the Bulls’ 2022-23 finale, the two-time All-Star averaged a team-best 26.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game and shot 50.6% from the field and 37.3% from three-point range.

Even in those games, though, the Bulls’ differential of 2.9 points per 100 possessions when LaVine was on the court improved to 5.2 points/100 poss. when he sat. And, much as he has throughout his career, LaVine posted an unimpressive net rating for the entire season (0.3). As ever, there are clear trade-offs in play with him.

So, reports indicating there were LaVine-centric discussions between the Bulls and the New York Knicks around the trade deadline shouldn’t be a shocker. And the 28-year-old’s name could always come up again this summer.

For their part, the folks at Bleacher Report just pitched a trade turning LaVine into pieces to jumpstart the full-on rebuild that many feel is long overdue.

Proposed Deal Swaps Bulls Star Zach LaVine for Young Players & Picks

Play

Video Video related to proposed trade turns bulls star zach lavine into assets for rebuild 2023-06-02T21:41:05-04:00

For a Thursday feature collecting trade ideas for every team not currently competing in the NBA Finals, B/R’s Greg Swartz floated the following LaVine deal for the Orlando Magic:

Chicago Bulls receive G Jalen Suggs, SG Gary Harris, PF Jonathan Isaac, 2023 first-round pick (No. 11 overall), 2025 first-round pick (lottery-protected)

Orlando Magic receive SG Zach LaVine

And while the pitch was made with the Magic in mind, the hoops scribe made a case for the Bulls’ side of the equation, too.

If the Bulls decide to rebuild, flipping LaVine for young talent and draft picks is one of the first steps. Suggs, 21, was the No. 5 overall pick in 2021 and would immediately slide into LaVine’s old starting spot. Harris is a reliable 3-and-D wing and Isaac is still only 25 after missing most of the past three seasons with injuries. Chicago gets its own first-round pick back this year (11th overall) and a future pick from Orlando as well.

In 52 games for the Magic in ’22-23, Suggs averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 41.9% from the floor and 32.7% from deep.

While his offense is still coming along, Suggs is already an asset defensively. His 3.7 deflections per 36 minutes were tied for the 10th most in the Association and opponents’ conversion rates dropped by an average of 1.0% on attempts that saw him as the closest defender

Harris, meanwhile, logged an 8-2-1-1 line and connected on a career-high 43.1% of his triples. Isaac appeared in just 11 games before a torn left adductor ended his year.

Of course, that might not be enough — even with the picks — to pry LaVine from Chicago. But if you’re concerned about his defensive shortcomings, knees or deal, this trade would be one way to take a mulligan.

Bulls Plan Predraft Workout With First-Team All-ACC Pick: Report

The Bulls may not have a pick in the 2023 NBA Draft currently, but the team’s front office is nonetheless doing its due diligence on prospects. Per a Friday report from Chicago reporter Daniel Greenberg, the team has scheduled a predraft workout with one of last season’s best college point guards.

Namely, Wake Forest floor general and first-team All-ACC selection Tyree Appleby.

Although Appleby is small by modern NBA standards at 6-foot-nothing and 175 pounds, Greenberg notes that he’s “considered the fastest point guard in the draft.” Over 33 games with the Demon Deacons last season, Appleby averaged 18.8 points, 6.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.