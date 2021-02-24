Zach LaVine Named to 2021 NBA All-Star Reserves

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has been named to the NBA’s 2021 All-Star reserves.

Shams Charania of The Athletic characteristically confirmed it half an hour before the NBA’s national broadcast and reveal, via his Twitter account:

Sources: 2021 NBA All-Star reserves: West: Chris Paul, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis East: James Harden, Julius Randle, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Zach LaVine, Ben Simmons, Nikola Vucevic — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2021

As much as it isn’t a surprise, it still holds a sticker shock value for fans. LaVine is having a career season, but in an Eastern Conference that features a number of qualified guards. The most notable name Chicago’s top player surpassed? Atlanta’s Trae Young.

LaVine is averaging career highs across the board this season for a Bulls team that’s just reentered the Eastern Conference playoff picture: 28.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists nightly. He’s scored 35 or more points in five of the team’s last nine games and has proved he can be the centerpiece of an NBA offense, now in his seventh year.

The NBA is planning to hold its 2021 All-Star game on March 7th. Tip-off is at 8:00 pm EST.

