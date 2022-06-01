Bulls Eyeing Deal With Australian Rookie of the Year: Report

The Chicago Bulls are in full-on offseason mode at this point as the team looks for ways to continue to improve their roster. The top priority for the Bulls this summer is to re-sign Zach LaVine who becomes a free agent in July.

While LaVine is the Bulls’ most important order of business, the team is also looking for other ways to enhance their current roster. Chicago has worked out a number of prospects for the upcoming NBA Draft on June 23. However, the team has also been looking at an overseas prospect.

Bulls Showing Interest

According to a new report, the Bulls are showing interest in adding Bul Kuol, the 2022 Rookie of the Year in Australia’s NBL to their Summer League team.

The Chicago Bulls are showing interest in signing Australian NBL rookie of the year Bul Kuol to their Summer League team, per @Liam_Santa. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 31, 2022

The report comes from NBL analyst Liam Santamaria on the NBL’s Overtime show.

Here's the link to it: https://t.co/7cLb8glSKc — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 31, 2022

“There is a little bit of Summer League buzz bubbling around right now about Bul Kuol,” Santamaria said.

“My understanding is the Chicago Bulls have come knocking on the Bul Kuol door, just asking the question about Summer League.

“There’s some scheduling that needs to be worked out because my understanding is he is going to play for South Sudan at some (African) qualifiers coming up.”

Kuol played for the Cairns Taipans this past season where he averaged 10.39 points and 2.71 rebounds per game. He also set an NBL record for most three-pointers made by a rookie with 64.

Kuol was originally born in Sudan and moved to Australia when he was nine years old. He played college basketball for four years at California Baptist then transferred to Detroit Mercy for the 2020-21 season after graduating.

Kuol broke out in his lone season at Detroit Mercy averaging 15.5 points per game and earning third-team All-Horizon League honors. Kuol is listed at 6’7 and turned 25 back in January.

Bulls Fit

Kuol would obviously have to play well in the Summer League in order to make the Bulls roster, but if he does he could help the team in one area of weakness. Kuol’s ability to shoot the three is a big reason why Chicago is interested in giving him a chance.

In his first season in the NBL Kuol shot 35% from three and could provide the Bulls with shooting and wing depth. The Bulls also have a tie to Australia with current assistant coach Damian Cotter, who used to be the head coach of the Sydney Kings.

A lot will have to happen for Kuol to make the Bulls’ regular-season roster, but if he does sign with the team for the Summer League he’ll have an opportunity to prove to the team that he can contribute. Ultimately though it could depend on what moves the Bulls make this summer on if Kuol will have a realistic chance to make the roster.

It’s also possible Kuol could wait and see what offers he gets. He could get an offer from a team that would give him a better chance of making the regular-season roster.